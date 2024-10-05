General Staff: 159 Combat Engagements Along Frontlines Over Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the past 24 hours on the front, 159 combat engagements occurred, with the highest activity of the Russians observed in the Kurakhove and Kupiansk sectors, where the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled 50 attacks.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the General Staff of the of Ukraine on , providing operational update as of 08:00 on Saturday, October 5.

According to the updated information, yesterday the Russian launched three missile strikes against Ukrainian positions and settlements using four missiles, as well as 67 airstrikes, including dropping 135 guided aerial bombs. Additionally, over 4,400 shellings were carried out, including 161 from multiple rocket launchers.

The enemy carried out airstrikes on Stepne, Obody, Bilokopytove, Yastrubyne, Pavlivka, Bondarivshchyna, Myrlohy, Katerynivka, Kharkiv, Vovchansk, Bilashi, Hlushkivka, Nadiya, Iziumske, Zarichne, Ozerne, Lyman, Zakitne, Pereizne, Riznykivka, Yurkiivka, Chasiv Yar, Toretsk, Katerynivka, Pokrovsk, Selydove, Velyka Novosilka, Nesterianka, Kushuhum, and Stepnohirsk.

Over the past day, aviation, missile troops, and artillery of the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck eight clusters of enemy's personnel, weapons, and military equipment, as well as one air defense system, one artillery piece at a firing position, three command posts, one drone control point, and one enemy radar station.

1,in

In the Kharkiv sector, the Russian forces continued their offensive and assault actions, with four combat encounters occurring in the areas of Starytsia, Vovchansk, and Tykhe.

In the Kupiansk sector, the number of attacks increased to 22 throughout the day. The Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled the enemy assaults near Synkivka, Novoselivka, Pishchane, Stelmakhivka, and Lozova.

In the Lyman sector, the Ukrainian troops disrupted 15 attacks by the Russian army near Nevske, Hrekivka, Makyivka, Novosadove, and Torske.

In the Siversk sector, the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled three assault actions, where the enemy attempted to advance near Verkhniokamianske and Vyimka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the Ukrainian forces halted nine enemy attempts to break through the defenses. The occupiers concentrated their main efforts, supported by aviation, in the areas of Chasiv Yar, Kalynivka, Stupochky, and Andriivka.

In the Toretsk sector, the enemy conducted 14 attacks on the Ukrainian defenders' positions near Toretsk and Shcherbynivka, and also carried out airstrikes with guided bombs.

In the Pokrovsk sector, the Ukrainian troops repelled 15 assaults and attacks in the areas of Mykolaivka, Selydove, and Lysivka, where the enemy, supported by aviation, attempted to push Ukrainian units from the occupied positions.

In the Kurakhove sector, the Ukrainian defenders stopped enemy attacks near Tsukuryne, Hostre, Heorhiivka, Antonivka, Kostiantynivka, and in the direction of Bohoyavlenka, where the enemy attempted to break through the Ukrainian defenses 28 times.

In the Orikhiv sector, four combat clashes took place in the areas of Robotyne, Mali Shcherbaky, and Kamianske.

In the Volyn and Polissia sectors, the operational situation remains unchanged. No signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups have been spotted.

ofof

According to the General Staff, the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue operations in Russia's Kursk region.

On the border with Chernihiv and Sumy regions, the enemy maintains military presence, shelling settlements from the Russian territory and conducting reconnaissance and sabotage activities against Ukraine.

“Fighting continues almost along the entire line of contact. The Ukrainian defenders are holding back the enemy attacks. Our artillery, reconnaissance, aviation, and drone systems are conducting combat operations to exhaust enemy forces,” the General Staff added.

According to Ukrinform, the total combat losses of Russian troops in Ukraine from February 24, 2022, to October 5, 2024, amount to approximately 659,220 personnel, including 1,280 over the past day.