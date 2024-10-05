SBU Neutralizes Criminal Group Specializing In Schemes For Draft Dodgers

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has neutralized a large criminal group that specialized in schemes for draft dodgers. As a result of comprehensive measures in Kyiv and Kharkiv regions, 14 criminals involved in the schemes were detained.

This was reported by the SBU , according to Ukrinform.

During searches, over 1,000 medical certificates and military registration documents intended for men attempting to avoid military service were seized, the SBU reported.

Additionally, 250 forged seals and stamps were confiscated, along with money believed to have been obtained through illegal means.

According to case materials, the suspects helped draft dodgers avoid conscription using fake documents from military medical commissions (MMC).

To achieve this, members of the criminal group set up underground printing facilities in their homes where they produced fake MMC certificates indicating ineligibility for service due to health reasons.

The completed forgeries were submitted to Territorial Recruitment Centers (TRCs) to remove the draft dodgers from military records.

The cost of these 'services' ranged from USD

8,000 to USD

12,000 per client. According to available data, the group 'earned' over UAH

40 million (approximately USD

1 million) in total.

The criminals found potential clients through personal connections, including among active military personnel seeking to illegally be discharged from service.

in

SBU officers documented the criminal actions of the suspects and arrested them at their residences.

Currently, SBU investigators have notified the 14 detainees of their suspicion (in accordance with the crimes committed).

The investigation is ongoing to determine all circumstances of the crime. The perpetrators face up to 10 years in prison.

Comprehensive measures are being carried out to hold all individuals involved in the scheme accountable.

As reported by Ukrinform, law enforcement in Odesa region blocked a channel that was facilitating illegal departure of draft dodgers abroad under the guise of truck drivers.