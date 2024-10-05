Farmers Should Adopt Natural Farming For Clean Environment: Rajasthan Guv

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, Oct 5 (IANS) Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagade on Saturday called upon the farmers to return to natural farming for a cleaning environment.

He emphasised adopting natural farming for minimum cost, high yield, high quality and clean environment with chemical-free farming.

He also gave a call to farmers to follow the concept of 'village money in the village and city money in the city' and contribute to the prosperity of the country.

Bagade was addressing the three-day Subhash Palekar organised by Bajaj Foundation's Jamnalal Kaniram Trust in Khatushyamji on Saturday. Farmers from 13 states of the country are participating in the event.

The Governor gave top priority to water conservation and also emphasised making efforts to ensure that the water of the village stays in the village.

He said that the land is 'Annapurna', adding that natural farming is the biggest need of the country to save the fertility of the soil. He said that the increased use of urea, DAP and pesticides has increased serious diseases.

“The number of soil-friendly bacteria and microbes has become negligible. Due to these fertilisers, the number of patients suffering from incurable diseases like cancer is continuously increasing. To avoid all this, farmers should adopt natural farming,” said the Governor.

Earlier, Governor Bagade visited Shri Khatushyam Ji temple in Sikar and also visited Shri Shyam Baba, performing worship.

Governor Bagde prayed to Shri Shyam Baba for the prosperity and happiness of the state.