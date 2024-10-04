(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Fathom Nickel (CSE: FNI) (FSE: 6Q5) (OTCQB: FNICF) recently announced the results of its June soil and rock geochemistry program, revealing a dramatic increase in the Gochager Lake deposit's geochemical footprint.“Data from the latest geochemical analysis has extended the Gochager Lake deposit's footprint by up to four kilometers along trend, with extensions in both northeast and southwest directions. This expansion brings the total geochemical footprint to approximately 1.7 square kilometers, representing a remarkable 25-fold increase from the historical footprint of the deposit,” a recent article reads.“The June program's findings were notably impactful. The analysis included portable X-ray fluorescence ('pXRF') of outcrop chip samples and rock sampling, which indicated a 12.5-fold increase in the variable-textured gabbro footprint within the historic deposit area. More importantly, soil geochemistry results highlighted a prominent geochemical signal characterized by high nickel, copper, cobalt, chromium, and magnesium... A particularly noteworthy soil sample recorded concentrations of 1,650 ppm nickel, 116.5 ppm copper and 373 ppm cobalt, pointing to significant mineralization potential. This result underscores the high-grade nature of the geochemical anomalies and adds to the growing excitement surrounding the Gochager Lake project.”

To view the full article, visit

About Fathom Nickel Inc.

Fathom is a junior exploration company focused on exploring for and developing world class nickel camps in the province of Saskatchewan.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to FNICF are available in the company's newsroom at



