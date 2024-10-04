Protests Continue In Kashmir Over Nasrallah's Killing

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- In a show of solidarity and grief, members of the Shia Muslim community across Srinagar, Baramulla and other parts of Kashmir took to the streets after Friday prayers to protest the killing of Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah by Israel.

The protests were marked by sorrow, with chants filling the air as men, women and children marched together in unity, reported news agency KNO.

A rally took place from Singhpora towards Mirgund

in

Pattan, where raised slogans and held placards, many of which featured images of Nasrallah.

Demonstrators expressed their grief over the loss of Nasrallah and the ongoing casualties in Palestine. Many were seen shedding tears during the rally.

Crowds gathered in various neighbourhoods of Srinagar and Baramulla, slamming Israel's actions and chanting slogans of resistance.

“We cannot remain silent while innocent lives are destroyed,” a protester said.

Protests were not limited to Baramulla; key areas in Srinagar, including Pantha Chowk, Lal Chowk, Nowhatta and along the Srinagar-Baramulla highway, also witnessed demonstrations. However, the largest turnout was reported in Singhpora Pattan, Baramulla.

The ongoing conflict between Hezbollah and Israel has been a longstanding flashpoint. Hassan Nasrallah, a Lebanese cleric and the secretary-general of Hezbollah, was reportedly killed, as stated by the group on September 28. According to reports, the Israeli military claimed responsibility for Nasrallah's death, saying that he was killed in an airstrike on Hezbollah's central headquarters in the southern suburbs of Beirut .