(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report on how AI is driving transformation - The IT Market in Saudi Arabia

size is estimated to grow by USD 5.15 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of

6.78%

during the forecast period. Launch of national transformation program

is driving market growth,

with a trend towards

increasing adoption of e-governance. However,

increasing threat of crimes

poses a challenge - Key market players include Accenture Plc, Al Moammar Information Systems Co., Alphabet Inc., Amazon Inc., AT and T Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., Comprehensive Technology Co., DataFlow Group, Easy World Automation LLC, Ejada Systems Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., IQVIA Holdings Inc., Microsoft Corp., NEC Corp., Oracle Corp., SAP SE, and SAS Institute Inc..







Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Component (Hardware, Services, and Software), End-user (Government, Telecommunication, BFSI, Oil and gas, and Others), and Geography (Middle East and Africa) Region Covered Saudi Arabia Key companies profiled Accenture Plc, Al Moammar Information Systems Co., Alphabet Inc., Amazon Inc., AT and T Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., Comprehensive Technology Co., DataFlow Group, Easy World Automation LLC, Ejada Systems Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., IQVIA Holdings Inc., Microsoft Corp., NEC Corp., Oracle Corp., SAP SE, and SAS Institute Inc.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The Saudi Arabian IT market is experiencing significant growth due to the government's focus on digital transformation through the Vision 2030 program. In the 2020 UN E-Government Development Index, Saudi Arabia ranked 9th, reflecting progress in online services. The government offers various e-services, including employment programs, e-learning , online job searches, passports and civic affairs, traffic updates, commercial register issuance, and payment services. The Vision 2030 program aims to expand online services, introducing geographic information systems (GIS), healthcare, and education. The Saudi Arabian government is strengthening online services within the public sector, promoting cloud applications, data-sharing platforms, and HR management systems. Additionally, the increased use of cloud computing in various sectors is anticipated to fuel market growth during the forecast period.

In Saudi Arabia's IT market, high-speed internet and smartphone penetration are on the rise. With the rollout of 5G networks, wireless connections are becoming faster and more reliable. Digital innovation is transforming industries such as Pharmacy and Healthcare with IoT technology. Industry 4.0 is gaining traction in sectors like Construction and Consumer Goods. Businesses are embracing digital-savvy solutions like Client Computing, Consulting, Integration Services, Data and Analytics, Edge Computing, IT Management, Mobility, Networking, Security, Servers, Storage, Communication, and Telecommunication. Oil and gas companies are leveraging data processing for real-time communication and e-governance. Hardware and Software providers are meeting the demands of businesses and consumers. The IT sector is also focusing on cybersecurity to protect against data theft. Overall, the IT market in Saudi Arabia is thriving with trends like AI, 5G, and cloud computing shaping the future.

Market

Challenges



In Saudi Arabia, businesses are experiencing a significant rise in the implementation of advanced technologies due to globalization, privatization, and technological advancements. This digital transformation includes the adoption of cloud services and infrastructure, such as public clouds . However, this shift brings new risks, particularly cyberattacks. The COVID-19 pandemic has led to an increase in remote workforces and the use of mobile phones and IoT devices, making enterprises more vulnerable. First-time adopters of cloud services rely on providers' security infrastructure, increasing their risk. Data breaches can negatively impact companies' performance and result in financial losses for their customers. Cybercriminals can gain instant access to sensitive information, leading to potential financial damage. To mitigate these risks, companies and government entities must invest in security technologies. Additionally, predictive threat intelligence and analysis platforms can offer advance warnings of fraudulent activities or anomalous transactions, slowing down market growth during the forecast period. In Saudi Arabia's IT market, businesses face several challenges in the digital age. High-speed internet is essential for fast data processing and real-time communication, but penetration remains low in some areas. The rise of smartphones and 5G networks necessitates wireless connections for industries like Pharmacy and Healthcare, as well as Construction and Consumer Goods. Digital innovation demands integration of IoT and Industry 4.0, but also brings risks such as data theft. Businesses need consulting, integration services, and IT management to navigate these changes. Data and analytics , edge computing, and cybersecurity are key areas of focus. Telecommunication companies are investing in 5G networks and AI for client computing and communication. Oil and gas, e-governance, and telecommunications sectors are adopting cloud computing and data centers for efficient data processing. Security remains a top priority for all businesses, especially in the era of cyber threats.

Segment Overview



This it market in Saudi Arabia report extensively covers market segmentation by



1.1 Hardware

1.2 Services 1.3 Software



2.1 Government

2.2 Telecommunication

2.3 BFSI

2.4 Oil and gas 2.5 Others

3.1 Middle East and Africa

1.1

Hardware-

The IT market in Saudi Arabia is thriving, with numerous businesses adopting digital solutions to enhance their operations. The kingdom's Vision 2030 initiative prioritizes digital transformation, creating ample opportunities for IT companies. The market size is expected to grow significantly due to increasing demand for cloud services, cybersecurity, and artificial intelligence. Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority's (SAMA) Fintech Program further boosts the sector, attracting international players. Businesses and government entities invest in IT infrastructure upgrades, ensuring and expanding IT market.

Research Analysis

The IT market in Saudi Arabia is thriving, driven by the growing demand for advanced technology solutions in various sectors. Hardware and computers are popular, with a focus on high-performance systems for businesses and fast, efficient devices for consumers. Software, including productivity suites and specialized applications, is in high demand, particularly in industries like healthcare and finance. The internet and mobile phones are essential for connectivity, with a push for fast internet and wireless connections. Telecommunications companies are expanding their networks, while data centers and cloud computing provide businesses with secure, reliable storage and processing solutions. Real-time communication and collaboration tools are crucial for remote work and virtual meetings. Cybersecurity is a major concern, with a growing focus on protecting sensitive data from theft. Industry 4.0 and the Internet of Things (IoT) are transforming industries, while 5G networks promise faster speeds and lower latency. Artificial Intelligence (AI) and edge computing are also gaining traction, offering new possibilities for data processing and analysis. Consulting and integration services help businesses navigate the complex IT landscape and make the most of these technologies. Data and analytics are essential for informed decision-making and improving operational efficiency. Servers and serversless computing provide the foundation for these solutions, ensuring seamless performance and scalability.

Market Research Overview

The IT market in Saudi Arabia is witnessing significant growth, driven by the demand for advanced technology solutions in various sectors. Hardware and software are key components of this market, with a focus on high-performance computers, mobile phones, and telecommunication infrastructure. The oil and gas industry is a major consumer of IT services, with a growing need for real-time communication, data processing, and cybersecurity. E-Governance is another significant area, with the Saudi Arabian government investing heavily in digital innovation to improve efficiency and citizen services. The healthcare and pharmacy sectors are also adopting digital technologies, including telemedicine , electronic health records, and IoT devices. The construction industry is embracing Industry 4.0 technologies, while consumer goods companies are leveraging mobility, data analytics, and edge computing for supply chain optimization. With the rollout of 5G networks, the market for high-speed internet, wireless connections, and cloud computing is expected to grow rapidly. Cybersecurity remains a top priority, as data theft and digital threats continue to pose challenges for businesses and individuals alike. AI and IT management services are also gaining popularity, as organizations seek to optimize their operations and enhance customer experiences.

