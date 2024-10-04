GWM Off-Road Modification Going Wild At Alxa Hero Festival

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Baoding, China, Oct. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Alxa Hero Festival, often described as the "Mecca of Off-Road Enthusiasts," is a celebration of the raw power, spirit, and unrelenting passion for off-roading. This year, tens of thousands of off-road fans and tourists gather in the sprawling deserts of Inner Mongolia to test the mettle of their and themselves against some of the harshest terrains known to man. For Great Wall Motor (GWM) , the 2024 Alxa Hero Festival is not just another event on the calendar-it marks a significant moment in the company's off-road and customization journey. Through this festival, GWM is showcasing the culmination of its decade-long commitment to creating a comprehensive off-road customization ecosystem that resonates with its millions of fans, both in China and abroad.









GWM's Vision: An Ecosystem Built on Customization

During the 5 day carnival, laughters, joy and passion fill the whole“Off-road Town”. What's behind of all of these are some facts that cannot be missed.

Great Wall Motor has long been at the forefront of China's off-road automotive industry. As a company with over 34 years of automotive manufacturing experience and 21 years of off-road tradition, GWM is no stranger to creating vehicles capable of conquering challenging environments. From the inception of the HAVAL H9 to the more recent success of the TANK series and GWM POER, the brand has continuously pushed the boundaries of what's possible in the off-road space.









This year, GWM brought its full arsenal of off-road vehicles to the 2024 Alxa Hero Festival, the recently launched 2nd generation HAVAL H9, TANK 500 Hi4-T, TANK 400 Hi4-T, TANK 300 and 2.4 litre turbo diesel POER. The brand's massive fleet of vehicles from form an impressive convoy of over a thousand cars, driven by off-road enthusiasts from all corners of the globe, demonstrating their prowess in the undulating sands of the Alxa Desert.









At this year Dream Desert Park, it is noted that 60% of GWM owners modified their vehicles somewhat. Beyond the roar of engines and the thrill of off-road action at the Alxa Hero Festival, GWM is unveiling something much deeper this year: a comprehensive vision for the future of off-road customization. Recognizing that modern off-road enthusiasts demand more than just powerful vehicles, GWM has crafted an ecosystem that goes far beyond traditional automotive manufacturing. The company is tapping into the global rise in customization culture-where vehicles are not just modes of transportation, but personal expressions of identity and lifestyle.

At the heart of this vision is GWM's commitment to user-centric innovation. With over one million off-road users, including 300,000 TANK owners, GWM understands that every off-road driver is unique. Some seek unparalleled performance, while others want their vehicles to reflect their personal tastes. With this in mind, GWM has built an off-road ecosystem where both "off-road rookies" and seasoned veterans can modify and personalize their vehicles to meet their exact needs.

The company's strategy revolves around official customization : GWM's in-house customization teams develop factory-modified versions of popular models, ensuring that customers can enjoy enhanced performance and aesthetic upgrades without needing to seek third-party services. For example, the TANK 400 Hi4-T, which officially launched last September, comes with a range of custom options aimed at making it the ultimate urban off-road SUV.









At the race tracks and desert it is easy to notice GWM vehicles with most modification, a lot of which are backed by the factory. This is thanks to good partnerships with tier one modification specialists, expanind its ecosystem by collaborating with third-party off-road modification brands like Yunliang Off-road and TopFire. These partnerships allow users access to a variety of performance and aesthetic upgrades, such as specialized suspension systems, exterior enhancements, and off-road tires. The company's flagship brand for off-road customization,“TANK LIFE”, is an example of such an initiative, where GWM collaborates with users, workshops, and parts suppliers to build an adaptable and sustainable off-road modification network.









Last year, the introduction of the "Mighty Mod+" pushed the modification of HAVAL vehicles to the next level, which serves as the official customization badge for the HAVAL models. The launch event, called the“Boxy Mod Party” showcased 11 custom-built HAVAL models. This initiative also encouraged community-driven customization through the HAVAL Color Co-creation Program, where users could propose and vote on new color schemes for future models.









GWM also actively set up user co-creation platforms: GWM believes that the future of off-road modification lies in engaging its massive fan base directly. With platforms such as the GWM POER APP, which boasts over 1.1 million fans, the company has built a community-driven approach to vehicle modification. This platform allows users to share ideas, vote on new modifications, and participate in design competitions that directly influence the company's official product offerings. The POER Fan Alliance, with 31 regional fan clubs, provides an additional layer of support, offering users a chance to collaborate on group modifications and attend off-road events together. GWM's ambition isn't limited to automotive enthusiasts. The company is forging partnerships with industries outside of the traditional automotive space to create a cross-industry off-road lifestyle brand. Collaborations with the fashion, gaming, and extreme sports industries are paving the way for GWM vehicles to become cultural symbols. For instance, GWM's partnership with e-sports organizations has brought custom vehicles to the gaming community, and joint ventures with fashion brands have led to limited-edition off-road models, appealing to a younger and trendier demographic.

Expanding the Off-Road Ecosystem Globally

While the Alxa Hero Festival offers a grand stage for GWM's domestic success, the company's long-term goal is to take its off-road customization ecosystem global. With off-road markets booming in regions like Southeast Asia, Australia, and the Middle East, GWM is making strategic moves to introduce its vehicles and customization options to international markets.The launch of dedicated overseas customization service center is one such initiative. These centers, located in key markets, will offer users the same level of customization and modification options that Chinese customers enjoy, ensuring aseamless global experience. Furthermore, GWM's commitment to making high-quality modification parts accessible globally ensures that international customers can easily access the latest performance enhancements and styling options.







The Alxa Hero Festival serves as a microcosm of GWM's broader ambitions. By bringing together off-road enthusiasts, professional drivers, aftermarket suppliers, and GWM's extensive product lineup, the event showcases the brand's collaborative spirit. The festival's combination of competitive off-road races, vehicle exhibitions, and community-building activities creates an unparalleled platform for fans and partners to exchange ideas, experiment with new modifications, and celebrate the off-road culture.

The Alxa Hero Festival also provides a key moment for GWM POER, GWM's flagship pickup brand. The high-performance POER SAHAR, making its debut with a desert test drive, is poised to redefine the luxury off-road pickup segment. Alongside the POER SAHAR, the POER family, which includes the Off-Road POER, and more“Bullet Series”, will offer festival attendees a taste of what true off-road pickups are capable of. Through its“Cannon Plan” initiative, GWM POER is focusing on creating a full-performance pickup family that caters to both professional and recreational users. The plan includes mass production of base models and customized series vehicles, which further strengthen GWM POER's market-leading position in the high-end pickup market.









The 2024 Alxa Hero Festival marks a defining moment for GWM. The company's vision for a global off-road customization ecosystem is more than just a business strategy-it is a reflection of GWM's belief that off-roading is not just a hobby, but a way of life. By combining technological innovation, user engagement, and global collaboration, GWM is setting the stage for a new era of off-road driving, where every vehicle can be a unique expression of its driver's personality.

As the festival draws to a close, one thing is clear: Great Wall Motor has not only solidified its place as a leader in the Chinese off-road market but is now well on its way to becoming a dominant player on the global stage. From the desert sands of Alxa to the highways of the world, GWM is proving that the future of off-road customization is here-and it's unstoppable.

