Longhorn Steakhouse Faces Second Shigella Lawsuit

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Ill. and ST. LOUIS, Oct. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LongHorn Steakhouse now faces its second Shigella Lawsuit. Today in St. Clair County, the second Shigella Lawsuit was filed in the LongHorn Steakhouse Shigella outbreak . The

Shigella Lawsuit was filed by record-breaking Shigella Lawyer Jory Lange and prominent local personal injury lawyer Eric Carlson.

This is the second lawsuit filed against LongHorn Steakhouse in this outbreak by Jory Lange and Eric Carlson. "More

Shigella Lawsuits are likely to follow," says Jory Lange .

"More than 30 people who got Shigella food poisoning after eating at LongHorn Steakhouse have asked us to represent them. The purpose of the lawsuit is to help people get compensation for their medical bills, lost wages, and the painful ordeal they have gone through," says Shigella food poisoning Lawyer Jory Lange. "We also want to get to the bottom of what happened here. Most Shigella food poisoning outbreaks are completely preventable."

A Shigella outbreak closed LongHorn Steakhouse on Wednesday. St. Clair County health officials announced they were investigating a Shigella outbreak linked to LongHorn Steakhouse. 6 people have been hospitalized and at least 14 people have tested positive with Shigella after eating at LongHorn Steakhouse on September 21 and 22. LongHorn Steakhouse is located at 6115 N Illinois St, Fairview Heights, IL 62208.

Record-Breaking Shigella Lawyer

Jory Lange is one of the nation's leading Shigella lawyers. Jory recently won a $10 million settlement on behalf of a family who got Shigella food poisoning after eating at a restaurant. The $10 million settlement is believed to be the largest Shigella settlement in US history on behalf of a person who developed Reactive Arthritis from Shigella food poisoning.

Jory Lange has represented scores of Shigella victims in Shigella outbreaks.

Prominent Local Personal Injury Lawyer

Eric Carlson lives in of Edwardsville, Illinois. He has been helping hardworking families to get the compensation they deserve for medical bills, lost wages, and serious personal injuries since 1995. "The best part of being a lawyer is being able to help people get back on their feet and rebuild their lives."

How The Lange Law Firm Can Help

Our mission is to help families who have been harmed by contaminated products. When restaurants cause Shigella outbreaks, we use the law to hold them accountable. If you suspect that you have been infected with Shigella by food you ate at LongHorn Steakhouse in Fairview Heights and are interested in making a legal claim for compensation, we can help. Call us for a free no obligation legal consultation at (833) 330-3663 or send us an e-mail here.

About the legal team:

Jory Lange

with The Lange Law Firm, PLLC is one of the United States' leading Shigella lawyers , successfully representing clients across the United States in food poisoning cases from Shigella, E. coli, and Salmonella.

Eric Carlson with Byron Carlson Petri & Kalb, LLC is one of Illinois' leading personal injury lawyers . For nearly 30 years he has concentrated his practice in products liability, medical malpractice, vehicular and trucking accident litigation and has secured multiple substantial verdicts and settlements.

Contacts

The Lange Law Firm, PLLC

Jory D. Lange Jr.



Candess Zona-Mendola

833.330.3663

[email protected]

SOURCE The Lange Law Firm

