September Wrap-Up: Stocks To Watch In Cleantech, Technology, Entertainment And Biotech

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Investorideas , a global news source and expert investing resource, announces today's roundup of to watch in the Cleantech, Technology, Entertainment and Biotech sectors.

The newest cleantech companies are involved in carbon credits, solar and digital tech that helps achieve carbon neutrality.

The latest tech companies include a mobile app platform, an AI-fintech and a blockchain/crypto company.

The newest biotech company provides advanced ceramics for medial and tech use, while the latest entertainment company manages, cultivates and promotes voice actors and VTubers.

Investor Ideas is always researching and searching for new stocks to add to our growing list of free stock directories. The directories are not meant as recommendations but as a research tool to discover opportunities and trading ideas in a particular sector.

New Stocks Added to the Cleantech Directories :

Midori Carbon Inc . (CSE:MIDO ) has developed a platform to make buying and selling carbon credits easy and accessible, enabling individuals to participate in the voluntary carbon credit market, and to drive positive change for themselves and for the planet.

FTC Solar, Inc. (Nasdaq: FTCI ) Founded in 2017 by a group of renewable energy industry veterans, FTC Solar is a leading provider of solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services. Solar trackers significantly increase energy production at solar power installations by dynamically optimizing solar panel orientation to the sun. FTC Solar's innovative tracker designs provide compelling performance and reliability, with an industry-leading installation cost-per-watt advantage.

SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:SMX ) As global businesses face new and complex challenges relating to carbon neutrality and meeting new governmental and regional regulations and standards, SMX is able to offer players along the value chain access to its marking, tracking, measuring and digital platform technology to transition more successfully to a low-carbon economy.

New Stocks Added to the Tech Directories :

Sol Strategies Inc . (CSE:SOL ) formerly Cypherpunk Holdings Inc. - is dedicated to investing in companies, cryptocurrencies, technologies, and protocols within the blockchain ecosystem. With a strategic focus on cryptocurrency and blockchain innovation, the Company leverages its extensive industry expertise to identify and support high-potential opportunities in the digital asset space.

Credissential Inc. (CSE:WHIP ) - Formerly Impact Analytics Inc - is an AI powered financial services software developer, currently focused on the development and commercialization of its flagship product, Credissential.

Zoomd Technologies Ltd. (TSXV: ZOMD ) (OTC: ZMDTF ) established in 2012 and listed on the TSX Venture Exchange since September 2019, provides an innovative mobile app user-acquisition platform that integrates with numerous global digital media outlets. This platform presents a unified view of multiple media sources, thereby serving as a comprehensive user acquisition control center for advertisers. It streamlines campaign management through a single point of contact, simplifying customer acquisition efforts. The consolidation of media sources onto one platform enables Zoomd to offer advertisers substantial savings by reducing the need for disparate data source integration, enhancing data collection and insights, and minimizing resource expenditure.

New Stocks Added to the Biotech Directories :

SINTX Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SINT ) is an advanced ceramics company that develops and commercializes materials, components, and technologies for medical and technical applications. SINTX is a global leader in the research, development, and manufacturing of silicon nitride, and its products have been implanted in humans since 2008. Over the past several years, SINTX has utilized strategic acquisitions and alliances to enter into new markets. The Company has manufacturing and R&D facilities in Utah and Maryland.

New Stocks Added to the Entertainment Directories :

BloomZ Inc. (NASDAQ: BLMZ ) is a Cayman Islands holding company with an operating subsidiary, Kabushiki Kaisha BloomZ ("BloomZ Japan"), in Japan. BloomZ Japan is a Japanese audio producing and voice actor and VTuber managing company. BloomZ Japan has experienced staff who have worked on audio production for animations and video games for more than 10 years. BloomZ Japan also manages, cultivates and promotes voice actors and VTubers.

About Investorideas - Big Investing Ideas

Investorideas is the go-to platform for big investing ideas. From breaking stock news to top-rated investing podcasts, we cover it all. Our original branded content includes podcasts such as Exploring Mining, Cleantech, Crypto Corner, Cannabis News, and the AI Eye. We also create free investor stock directories for various sectors, including gaming, biotech, tech and sports. Public companies within the sectors we cover can use our news publishing and content creation services to help tell their story to interested investors. Paid content is always disclosed.

Disclaimer/Disclosure: Investorideas is a digital publisher of third party sourced news, articles and equity research as well as creates original content, including video, interviews and articles. Original content created by investorideas is protected by copyright laws other than syndication rights. Our site does not make recommendations for purchases or sale of stocks, services or products. Nothing on our sites should be construed as an offer or solicitation to buy or sell products or securities. All investing involves risk and possible losses. This site is currently compensated for news publication and distribution, social media and marketing, content creation and more. Disclosure is posted for each compensated news release, content published /created if required but otherwise the news was not compensated for and was published for the sole interest of our readers and followers. Contact management and IR of each company directly regarding specific questions. More disclaimer info: Learn more about publishing your news release and our other news services on the Investorideas newswire News-Upload/

Global investors must adhere to regulations of each country.