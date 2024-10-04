As Many As 177 Ukrainian Pows Die In Russian Captivity Since Start Of War

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale aggression against Ukraine, at least 177 Ukrainian prisoners of war have died in Russian captivity.

This was reported by Viktoria Tsymbaliuk, a representative of the Coordination Headquarters for the of Prisoners of War, in an interview with Politico , as cited by Ukrinform.

Tsymbaliuk noted that the actual number of deaths in Russian prisons is likely much higher due to the lack of international oversight.

"This is the number we currently have. But of course, not all the bodies are returned and many are not even confirmed by Russia as being in captivity," she said.

Approximately 3,600 Ukrainian prisoners of war and deported citizens have been returned through exchanges between Moscow and Kyiv. However, thousands of POWs remain in Russian captivity.

"The longer they stay in Russian prisons, the closer they are to death," Tsymbaliuk warned.

She added that Russia refuses to confirm the capture or the whereabouts of thousands of Ukrainian prisoners.

As Ukrinform previously reported, 16 Ukrainian POWs were executed by Russian forces in the Pokrovsk sector; they were servicemen from two Ukrainian Armed Forces units.