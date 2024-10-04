(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The Neighborhood Retailer Honors its Legacy of Connection and Commitment with Exclusive Collections, Community-Focused Events, and 40 Days of Value

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WSS, the leading neighborhood retailer in sneakers, footwear and apparel, proudly celebrates its 40th anniversary this fall, commemorating four decades of deep connections with its communities. From its beginnings at local swap meets to its current national presence, WSS has remained steadfast in its mission to serve its customers and build meaningful relationships across diverse communities.

WSS CELEBRATES 40 YEARS OF COMMUNITY AND CULTURE WITH NATIONWIDE ANNIVERSARY TOUR

This milestone anniversary will be marked with a series of nationwide celebrations, exclusive collaborations with iconic brands, and a "40 Days of Value" campaign offering customers the best deals of the year.

A Legacy of Community

WSS's story began in the heart of local neighborhoods, at the swap meet, where families gathered not just to buy their favorite sneakers or workwear, but to exchange something far more meaningful: stories, culture, and a sense of belonging. As the company grew from these humble beginnings, it remained true to its roots, dedicated to creating spaces that reflect the values of community, respect, and trust.

"I'm incredibly proud to celebrate WSS's 40th Anniversary - a milestone that holds deep personal meaning for me. Growing up, my family and I would often visit WSS to buy shoes, never imagining that one day I'd have the honor of leading this incredible company," said

Blanca Gonzalez, SVP and GM of WSS . "For 40 years, WSS has been more than a store; it's been a part of the community. This anniversary is our way of saying thank you for making us part of your journey."

Nationwide Tour and Special Events

To celebrate this important milestone, WSS is launching a series of community events across key cities, including

Los Angeles, San Antonio, and Bakersfield . These events will spotlight the vibrant cultures that shape the neighborhoods where WSS operates, featuring local food, entertainment, and family activities. As part of the "40th Anniversary Tour ," a WSS food truck will make

40 stops throughout October , accompanied by a street team dedicated to engaging with the local community.

Exclusive Collections and Collaborations

In celebration of the anniversary, WSS is introducing Exclusive 40th-anniversary collections in collaboration with beloved brands like

Dickies and Pro Club , reflecting WSS's commitment to delivering culturally resonant fashion. Additional special releases include the

Charly Mexican Independence Day Jersey ,

Bad Bunny x Adidas

collaborations, and

Día de Muertos-themed collections from Adidas and Puma . These offerings honor the rich traditions that are deeply intertwined with WSS's customer base, especially within Latino communities.

40 Days of Value

The "40 Days of Value " campaign, a centerpiece of the celebration, will offer WSS customers incredible deals on the most popular footwear and apparel brands that have been part of their lives. This campaign underscores WSS's philosophy that value goes beyond price-it's about building lasting connections and creating experiences that resonate deeply within the communities it serves.

Celebrating Heritage, Embracing the Future

As part of its cultural engagement and WSS Cares! efforts, WSS recently participated in the East Los Angeles Mexican Independence Day Parade, a symbol of pride and unity for the Latino community. This involvement highlights WSS's commitment to celebrating cultural heritage and supporting the neighborhoods that have fueled its growth. At the core of these efforts are sports and education programs designed to empower communities and inspire a brighter future for every child.

"This anniversary isn't just a celebration of our company, but of the communities that have shaped us. We look forward to the next 40 years of growing alongside you," Gonzalez added.

For more information about WSS's 40th Anniversary events and collections, visit

ShopWSS40th .

About WSS

WSS, a subsidiary of Foot Locker Inc., is based in Gardena, CA, and celebrates over 40 years of retail excellence. Renowned for its neighborhood-focused stores, WSS maintains strong connections within diverse communities. Operating more than 140 stores nationwide, WSS offers a vast selection of footwear, apparel, and accessories from top brands including Nike, Jordan, adidas, Vans, Puma, Converse, and others. Committed to community engagement, WSS actively supports local initiatives through its WSS Cares! programs, striving to make a meaningful impact in the neighborhoods it serves. For more information, visit



and follow @shopwss on social media.

