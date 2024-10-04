Sadie Robertson Huff Teams Up With“Masterchef Winner Whitney Miller For Whitney's Cookies Collaboration

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Sadie Robertson HuffNASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Whitney's Cookies, the popular gourmet cookie company founded by MasterChef winner Whitney Miller, is excited to announce a new cookie collaboration with Sadie Robertson Huff.This limited-release cookie box contains four or six of Sadie's Sourdough Cinnamon Roll Cookies . Available for a limited time, a portion of the proceeds from each cookie box will go to support Camp Ch-Yo-Ca .This special collaboration cookie was inspired by the love Sadie and her husband had for going on late-night cinnamon roll runs while in college.That love for cinnamon rolls sparked a love for making them with her kids that has become a cherished tradition. Sadie challenged Chef Whitney to bring her favorite dessert to life as a cookie and the result did not disappoint.Whitney layered subtly tangy sourdough cookie dough, with sweet spiced cinnamon and brown sugar cookie dough to capture all the glorious components of a cinnamon roll in each bite of our Sourdough Cinnamon Roll Cookie. Its tender, chewy center and slight crisp edge mimics the satisfying feeling of biting into a cinnamon roll.The experience isn't complete without a drizzle of a creamy homemade glaze. The Sourdough Cinnamon Roll Cookie offers a nostalgic blend of flavors and textures, combining the comforting familiarity of a cinnamon roll with the unique twist of sourdough and the satisfying bite of a cookie."This is such a dream collab,” says Sadie. "We get to eat cinnamon roll cookies and give to one of my favorite places - camp! Camp Ch-Yo-Ca is a Christian youth camp that has been in the family for over 50 years and continues to impact kids year after year with the message of Jesus. It shaped who I am in many ways and I am grateful to give back!""I've known Sadie and her family for years,” says Chef Whitney. "She and her husband love my cookies and I thought it would be fun to collaborate together on a cookie. She challenged me to make a cinnamon roll cookie and add in sourdough because she loves sourdough cookies. I had never added sourdough into a cookie before, so this was quite the challenge, and the result is amazing!”Available for nationwide shipping, the cookies come packaged in a limited-release custom cookie box. This exclusive collaboration is available this fall (or until sold out).This is Whitney's Cookies' second celebrity cookie collaboration, after teaming up with Little Big Town's Kimberly Schlapman this summer. A portion of the proceeds from Kimberly Schlapman's Lemon Blueberry Tea Cake Cookies go to support the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research.Whitney's Cookies will celebrate the first anniversary of their flagship storefront location in historic downtown Franklin, Tennessee (100 4th Avenue North at Main Street) on Saturday, October 5th from 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Meet the founder and season 1 winner of MasterChef, Whitney Miller, from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.For more information or to place an order, visit .About Sadie Robertson Huff:Sadie Robertson Huff is well known for her engaging smile and energetic personality, but there is a lot more to the 27-year-old star of A&E's Duck Dynasty and runner up on ABC's Dancing With the Stars season 19. She is also an accomplished author, having published several books since 2014, including her New York Times best-selling debut, Live Original, which launched her Live Original brand. More recently, she is set to release her latest work, a devotional book titled The Next Step, on Nov. 24. Sadie is a dynamic speaker, traveling the U.S. speaking at Christian conferences and college campuses. She is the host of WHOA That's Good, a fun, hilarious & inspirational podcast, where she asks people of influence their best advice. Sadie is a wife and mom of two girls.About Whitney Miller:In 2010, at just 22 years old, Whitney was declared the winner of MasterChef - the hit reality cooking show hosted by Gordon Ramsay. Since winning the show, she has traveled the globe, cooking in the world's most exclusive kitchens and appearing alongside celebrity chefs such as Guy Fieri, Curtis Stone, and Buddy Valastro. Whitney's celebrity clientele has included Chip and Joanna Gaines, Tim Tebow, Willie Robertson, Jase & Missy Robertson, Rascal Flatts and many more, and notable names like Jessica Simpson and Reese Witherspoon have become some of Whitney's Cookies' best customers. Whitney's many television appearances include Good Morning America, FABLife, Hallmark's Home & Family, Daytime, Huckabee, Food Network's Big Food Truck Tip and more, and she was recently chosen as one of TJ Maxx's Hero Women. Whitney is the author of Whitney Miller's New Southern Table (Thomas Nelson) and Modern Hospitality: Simple Recipes with Southern Charm (Rodale) with a foreword by Gordon Ramsay.

