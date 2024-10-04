IBCA Jr, Women's Chess: Zsiltzova Lubov Inches Closer To Title; India's Sujin In Top 5

(MENAFN- IANS) Bangalore, Oct 5 (IANS) Zsiltzova Lubov of Ukraine maintained her domination on Day 7 of the 12th Edition IBCA World Junior and World Women Championship, inching closer to the title as the gets into the final two rounds. At the end of the 7th round, Zsilzova-Lisenko had seven full points and was leading the race in the women's section. Salamon Julia is in the lead in the juniors section with 6 Points from 7 rounds. She is followed by Racis Michal with 4.5 points.

In the women's category, on the top board, Bondar Olena of Ukraine played the Queen Pawn Gambit with the white pieces against WIM Zsiltzova Lisenko Luubov of Ukraine. The defending champion and leader of this championship accepted the gambit. However, on the 31st move, Bondar Olena failed to press the clock and lost on time.

On the second board, Tryjanska Emilia of Poland played the King Pawn opening with the white pieces against Megha Chakraborty of India. Megha selected the Pirc Defense, but she struggled with the opening and lost a pawn. Tryjanska took advantage in the bishop endgame and secured victory on the 46th move, smiling with satisfaction.

Ayisha Sainab K.A from India played the King Pawn opening against Yegembayeva Yenlik from Kazakhstan. Yenlik chose the Scandinavian defense but in the middle game, she made a mistake that allowed Ayisha to launch an attack. Ayisha sacrificed a rook to expose her opponent's king and arrested it on the 27th move.

In the Junior Section, on the top board, Salamon Julia of Poland played the Queen's Pawn Opening with the white pieces against Ashwin Rajesh of India. Ashwin selected the Semi-Slav opening. In the middle game, Ashwin allowed Julia to launch an attack. Julia finished the game tactically on the 26th move.

On the second board, Tanish Waghmare of India played the Reti Opening with the white pieces against Racis Michal of Poland. From the beginning, Racis put pressure on Tanish's king side. Tanish fought hard to defend the game and it was almost turning in his favor, but due to time pressure, he missed some tactics and ultimately surrendered on the 49th move.