Beef-Eating Remark Row: K'taka Minister's Wife Files Complaint Against BJP With State Women's Commission

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, Oct 5 (IANS) Tabassum Rao, wife of Karnataka Dinesh Gundu Rao, has filed a complaint against the BJP with the state Women's Commission on Friday for allegedly making derogatory comments against her pertaining to the beef-consuming remark row involving her husband.

"I urge the commission to address this issue promptly and ensure that such incidents do not recur. I request you to take the necessary steps to safeguard my dignity and protect me from further harassment," she urged the state Women's Commission.

Tabassum further requested the women's body to take strong action against the office-bearers of the Karnataka unit of BJP, and those handling their social media accounts for making derogatory remarks against her, damaging her reputation and causing emotional distress, besides making communal references, promoting hatred and intolerance against her community and dragging my family members of politicians into the debate, despite their lack of involvement in politics.

"Filed a complaint with Karnataka Women's Commission against the BJP for their continuous derogatory and communal statements against me, despite not being in active politics. Attacking a woman is petty. Women deserve respect, not abuse," she stated.

In her complaint addressed to the Chairperson of the Karnataka State Women's Commission, Tabassum Rao has stated: "I am writing to bring to your notice a disturbing incident involving the BJP X handle, which has made disparaging remarks against me and referred to my community. As the wife of Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao, I have been subjected to unwarranted attacks and communal references, simply because of my marriage and my Muslim faith."

She further said: "I have already filed a defamation suit against BJP leader Basanagouda Patil Yatnal for his derogatory remarks. Unfortunately, this has become a routine, with BJP leaders and their social media handles targeting me repeatedly.

"As someone not involved in politics, I find it reprehensible that my personal life and community are being dragged into the political arena. It is unacceptable to target family members of politicians simply because of their relationship."

The Karnataka BJP had stated: "Mr. Dinesh Gundu Rao, the fact that Veer Savarkar, hailing from the Brahmin community ate beef was told to you by your father, a brahmin, former CM late R. Gundu Rao or by your wife Tabassum, who hails from Muslim community."

Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao recently claimed that Savarkar, a Chitpavan Brahmin, was a meat eater, and he was not against cow slaughter.