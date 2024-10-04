People Rejected CPI-M & Cong, Now They're Hatching Conspiracy Against BJP Govt: Tripura CM

(MENAFN- IANS) Agartala, Oct 5 (IANS) Tripura Chief Manik Saha on Friday said that though the people have already rejected both the CPI-M and Congress, the two parties are conspiring against the BJP by misleading the people.

Leading a protest rally against the "conspiracies of the CPI-M and the Congress", Saha, alleged the rights and voices of the people were suppressed for several decades.

“For a long time, the opposition parties have been spreading false and fabricated information, and in response to this, all the party karyakartas (functionaries) have come together and joined hands in protest,” he said.

The Chief Minister said that the opposition parties are hatching conspiracies against the state BJP government and similar protests are being carried out in other parts of the state.

Claiming that everyone knows that the CPI-M and Congress are essentially lies for their politics and the two parties as synonymous with liars and conspiracy.

He further stated that during the rule of the CPI-M led Left Front and the Congress, the democratic rights and voices of the people were suppressed and there was no rule of law during their tenures.

The opposition parties are now attempting to create unrest in the state again and they are always trying to confuse the public.

"From Friday's protest rallies, we are warning them to stop spreading lies, or they would face consequences. In every election, we are winning, which proves that the people are with us and that we have the blessings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," Saha said.

The Tripura CM said that people have trust and faith in PM Modi.

The protest rally was organised by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Sadar district, in Agartala on Friday evening.

BJP state President Rajib Bhattacharjee, Transport Minister Sushanta Chowdhury, Agartala Municipal Corporation Mayor Dipak Majumder, BJP General Secretaries Amit Rakshit, Bipin Debbarma among other leaders were attened the rally.

The BJP organised the Friday's rally within 24 hours after the CPI-M organised a rally here in support of their six point demands and issues including alleged deterioration of the law and order situation, rising crime against women, mounting unemployment and reported corruption in the government.

The Congress also organised a protest rally and gheraoed the Tripura Police headquarters on September 23 over the "deteriorating law and order situation", while also demanding strict action against the perpetrators who are involved in a series of crimes including lynching.

The Congress leaders had also threatened to carry out 'thana gherao' agitation in the coming days if the government and the police fail to take care of the law and order situation.