NCC's Mountaineering Expedition Team Scales Mount Abi Gamin

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Oct 5 (IANS) National Cadet Corps (NCC)'s mountaineering team has successfully completed a mountaineering expedition to Mount Abi Gamin, a Himalayan mountain peak.

The peak, situated in the Garhwal Himalayas at an elevation of 7,355 meters, serves as a crucial preparatory phase for the NCC's upcoming mission to conquer Mount Everest in 2025.

The expedition team was welcomed by Lt Gen Gurbirpal Singh, the Director General of the NCC, on Friday in the national capital after their challenging and triumphant mountaineering expedition to Mt Abi Gamin.

According to the of Defence, the team comprising 34 cadets, six officers and 20 permanent instructors staff from various NCC Directorates across the country participated in the challenging expedition.

"The team encountered 4-5 ft of fresh snow. Despite this, the team displayed remarkable perseverance. They achieved a commendable height of approximately 7,000 meters," the ministry said in a statement.

The boys and girls mountaineering expedition was flagged-in by Uttarakhand Governor Lt Gen Gurmit Singh (Retd) on September 28 in Dehradun.

The expedition underscored the NCC's dedication to instilling a spirit of adventure, leadership and service to the nation in its cadets, the ministry said. This was the 88th NCC Cadets' Mountaineering Expedition since 1970.