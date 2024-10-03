Cakeboxx Technologies Appoints Industry Innovator Tobias Rossel As Vice President Of Product Development

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MCLEAN, Va., Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

CakeBoxx Technologies, a global leader in sustainable, optimized and storage solutions for high-value and oversized cargo, is pleased to announce the appointment of Tobias Rossel as Vice President of Product Development. Tobias brings over 14 years of expertise in product innovation, system, and component level optimization, as well as project management in the wind domain. He will play a vital role in driving CakeBoxx's expansion into new markets. Tobias will be based at CakeBoxx's corporate headquarters in McLean, Virginia.

Tobias Rossel

Continue Reading

Tobias' most recent role was Senior Commercial Advisor for the Trade Council of Denmark in North America in Washington, DC. In this role, he focused on developing business opportunities and product strategies for Danish companies in the energy and environmental sectors. He has held key technical and leadership positions at Vestas Wind Systems A/S, the world's largest wind turbine manufacturer and a CakeBoxx customer since 2019. Tobias' roles at Vestas included Product Manager for Emerging Markets and Product Performance Manager, where he successfully drove product innovation and market expansion.

Tobias' expertise in the energy sector is essential as CakeBoxx Technologies continues to diversify its offerings. The company is seeing significant opportunities in energy storage systems and renewable energy, driven by increasing global demand for sustainable solutions. CakeBoxx is currently developing and delivering several innovative solutions for safely packaging, storing, and transporting lithium-ion batteries.

Daine Eisold, CEO at CakeBoxx Technologies, commented:

"We're very excited to welcome Tobias to the team. His proven track record in product management and innovation in the energy sector aligns perfectly with our strategic goal of developing innovative, sustainable solutions for sustainable supply chains in the aerospace, defense, and energy storage sectors. Tobias will be instrumental in driving our product development strategy forward and delivering customer-centered solutions that meet the evolving needs of these industries."

Tobias Rossel shared his vision for the role:

"I am thrilled to join CakeBoxx Technologies at such an exciting time of growth and innovation. My goal is to integrate customer-centered solutions into our product development process, ensuring that we remain at the forefront of emerging trends. I look forward to contributing to the next chapter of CakeBoxx's success and building on the strong foundation the team has already established."

Tobias' ability to lead complex development projects, with a strong focus on suppliers, customer requirements, and market needs, will be vital in navigating the quickly evolving requirements for industries for which CakeBoxx solutions are best suited. His appointment highlights CakeBoxx's continued commitment to forward-looking support of complex supply chains for which the company is well-known.

About CakeBoxx Technologies

CakeBoxx Technologies is an innovative, global leader in sustainable, optimized cargo transportation and storage solutions for high-value, high-consequence, and oversized cargo across public and private sectors.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures safe, secure, and efficient containers and platforms for end-to-end transport and storage, addressing ever-changing supply chain challenges and risks. Advantages of CakeBoxx's flexible, resilient solutions include improved operational efficiency, reduced costs, increased profitability and cargo velocity, worker safety, reduced carbon footprint, and Zero-Defect deliveries.

Contact:

Stuart Clark

+1 571-397-2474

[email protected]

SOURCE CakeBoxx Technologies

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED