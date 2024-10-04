Giving Is Integral To First Federal Bank

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LAKE CITY, Fla., Oct. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

For over 60 years, First has been building stronger communities, uplifting those in need, and creating a ripple effect of compassion through continuous charitable efforts. Giving is not just a seasonal act but is an integral part of the bank's identity and culture.

Our commitment to giving extends beyond corporate efforts; employees live by the same values. Throughout 2024, team members have participated in volunteer activities, spoken on educational panels, provided financial education at schools, served on non-profit boards, and showcased our branches through tours to future bankers. The dedication and compassion First Federal Bank staff exemplify the essence of our organization.

As the fourth quarter approaches and we plan for 2025, donations will continue through our Community Rewards Program, sponsorships, employee giving, and each employee having one paid day off specifically for volunteering.



"First Federal Bank has a legacy of giving that is vital to being an upstanding member of the communities we serve. The responsibility of being a stable place to bank and work is foundational to our daily efforts and long-term strategy," says John Medina, President and CEO of First Federal Bank. "Through corporate donations, volunteer time, matching programs and educational commitments, we are honored to provide support to the underserved,"

For Giving Tuesday, a global day of generosity, we will once again double the match amount raised that day for the Community Rewards Program. It is easy for a customer to sign-up and a simple way to make an impact in the community, every time a pin-based transaction occurs, a portion is given back. To learn more, contact your local branch or visit ffbf

About First Federal Bank

