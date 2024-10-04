'Sweet Memories’ Of Paris Bronze Nudged Sreejesh To Accept A Mentorship Role In Hockey India League

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Oct 4 (IANS) Not many get the opportunity to leave their at an all-time high. With one of the greatest players in modern Indian hockey, goalkeeper P.R. Sreejesh sitting out of the Hockey India League (HIL) auction marks his transition from a player to a mentor. In an exclusive conversation with IANS, the Hockey legend stated that he wanted to leave the sport at a high and his memories of the Paris were the perfect to bid the sport farewell.

“I had to accept the reality, I may have played in the HIL for 1-2 editions but I discussed the situation with my loved ones and they all said, 'Why do you want to spoil the sweet memories?' because when I left hockey sitting on the goal posts saying goodbye to the game, I want people to remember me for that,” PR Sreejesh told IANS.

Dubbed the Wall of Indian Hockey, legendary goalkeeper Sreejesh had announced before the start of the Paris Olympics that he would retire after the mega event.

Vowing to 'Win it for Sreejesh', the Indian men's hockey team won the bronze medal match, getting the better of Spain in the third-place playoff. Harmanpreet Singh, the top scorer of the Paris 2024 Olympics with 10 goals, netted a brace to seal a thrilling 2-1 victory which saw one of India's finest bow out at an all-time high.

In a glorious career that spanned 18 years, Sreejesh made his international debut for India during the 2006 South Asian Games in Sri Lanka and has won 328 caps so far.

He was a member of the bronze medal-winning team at the Tokyo Olympics, giving India its first-ever medal in the sport at the mega quadrennial event since 1980, and went on to replicate the success at the 2024 Games as well.

The 36-year-old has now been appointed as the director and mentor of the Delhi SG Pipers, one of the newly formed teams in the Hockey India League (HIL).

In his new role, Sreejesh will work closely with the head coaches of both the men's and women's teams, guiding the players as they prepare for the league's much-anticipated return

Sreejesh had informed Hockey India president Dilip Tikey of his decision earlier this month and opted out of the players' auction for the HIL, scheduled to take place in New Delhi from October 13 to 15.