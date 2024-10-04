Collagen Market Size To Reach Around USD 27.47 Billion By 2034

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) According to Precedence Research, the global collagen size is projected to be worth around USD 27.47 billion by 2034 and growing at a CAGR of 8.9% between 2024 and 2034. The Asia Pacific collagen market is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 8.91% over the forecast period. Ottawa, Oct. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global collagen market size was estimated at US$ 10.73 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach around US$ 27.47 billion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 8.9% from 2024 to 2034. The expanding area of application of collagen, rising health awareness, and the increasing demand for functional foods drives the collagen market. Collagen is commonly found in the skin, tissues, and bones of the body. The body constantly develops collagen. However, collagen production within the body naturally declines with age, which reduces the skin's structural integrity and leads to the formation of lines and wrinkles.

Ask here for report sample pages@ Collagen is one of the essential elements added in food and drinks for its benefits, which include stability of foams, texture, and chewiness. It is a vital component of health supplements, which aid in muscle growth. It is also added to ice creams, confectionery, nutritional bars, and dairy items. Within the medicinal field, it has been applied to curb dietary disorders, treat malnourishment and digestive problems, and maintain skin firmness. The rising usage of collagen in food and beverages and the increasing demand for health supplements contribute to the market expansion. Report Highlights

By region, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period.

By source insights, the bovine segment dominated the market in 2023.

By source insights, the marine segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.

By product insights, the gelatin segment led the market in 2023. By application insights, the food and beverage segment dominated the market in 2023.

Request here to Buy This Premium Report@

Report Coverage Details Market Size in 2024 USD 11.40 Billion Market Size by 2034 USD 27.47 Billion Market CAGR 8.9% from 2024 to 2034 Market Segmentation Source, Product, Application, Type, Form, Function, Region Key Players Nippi Inc, Nitta Gelatin, Vinh Hoan, Weishardt, GELITA AG, CollPlant, Collagen Solutions, Koninklijke DSM NV, Lapi Gelatin, Getinge AB, and Integra LifeSciences Holdings

North America dominated the collagen market in 2023.



North America witnessed significant growth in collagen products due to factors such as rising awareness about the benefits of collagen, affordability, and technological advancements in the collagen production process.

The growing aging population and the presence of a robust healthcare sector also fueled the regional market growth. Furthermore, the increasing production of gummy confectionery products fortified with collagen, especially in Canada and Mexico, and increased sales of collagen supplements in these countries contributed to the market growth in North America.



Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a significant rate



The rising use of collagen for multiple purposes, including nutraceuticals, food and beverage additives, and processed meats, is expected to fuel the growth of the collagen market in the region.

The upsurge in the consumption of gelatin in desserts, chewing gums, and jellies and the rising demand for functional foods further boost the market. Collagen fortifies the protein content in functional foods and drinks and promotes the well-being of the skin, hair, nails, and even the bones.



Europe is experiencing substantial growth

Europe is anticipated to experience substantial growth during the forecast period. This is mainly due to the presence of many confectionery manufacturers and the high demand for confectionery items.



Collagen Market Segment Insights

Source Insights

The bovine segment dominated the global collagen market with the largest share in 2023. Bovine-based collagen is mostly found in cattle, pigs, or aquatic animals. It is mostly derived from cow's bones in the form of powder. Bovine-based collagen helps alleviate osteoarthritis symptoms, reduces signs of aging by improving skin elasticity, and prevents bone loss. In addition, bovine collagen is used as a thickening agent in various drinks, such as juice, coffee, or smoothies. It can also be added to baked goods and sweets, such as pancakes, yogurt, cakes, and muffins.

In February 2024, GT's Living Foods introduced AURA Collagen Tea, a beverage collection featuring bovine collagen, 15 grams of protein peptides, and 2 grams of sugar, boosting collagen production for skin elasticity, joint strength, and hair growth.



The marine segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. Marine collagen is mostly derived from fish skin and is considered type 1 collagen, which is helpful for improving the appearance of skin, nails, and hair. Because of its smaller particles, it is more absorbable and easier to break down. Thus, it is commonly used in anti-aging formulations. Marine collagen is also rich in glycine, an amino acid that has calming effects on the stomach tissues. It affects sleep positively, too, since it contains amino acids like glycine that are not useful as essential nutrients but are helpful for insomnia. Moreover, it is considered a more sustainable option than bovine collagen.

In July 2024, Proto-col introduced its first Verisol F Marine Collagen range, a premium collagen peptide known for its skin elasticity, wrinkle reduction, and cellulite reduction properties, enhanced with vitamins and minerals for transformative skincare.



Product Insights

The gelatin segment led the market in 2023. Gelatin, a protein made from collagen, is commonly obtained from animals' bones, cartilage, and skin. It is widely used in various products, including desserts, broth, soups, sauces, confections, candies, and pharmaceuticals. Gelatin is produced by the hydrolysis of collagen derived from animals. Due to its rich proteins and amino acid structure, gelatin is widely consumed as a supplement. It promotes health and renders critical amino acids for skin, joints, hair, nails, and even gut health. Possible health impacts include more supple and hydrated skin, improved intestinal walls and blood sugar levels, and sturdier joints and bones.

Application Insights

The food and beverage segment dominated the collagen market with a substantial share in 2023. This is due to the rising popularity of collagen dietary supplements, owing to their myriad health advantages, such as moisture retention and enhancement of tissue thickness. However, collagen is being incorporated into food products for human consumption to provide a soft and resilient texture. Moreover, collagen is marketed as a food functional-rich product, which improves the texture of sausage and meat products. Coagulated heat moisture-treated collagen fiber serves as a natural emulsifying agent in acidic food and beverages. Various companies produce collagen soy, collagen cappuccino, collagen cocoa, and collagen juice, thus boosting the segment.

In July 2024, Bizzi introduced the UK's first collagen infusion, combining Arabica Coffee and matcha with premium collagen enriched with Vitamin C and Zinc for a smooth, flavorful experience.



Collagen Market Dynamics

Driver

Increased application in the medical sector

In contemporary medicine, collagen-containing scaffolds have vast applications in cartilage and bone repair, vascular and cardiovascular reconstruction, tissue grafts, and sutures. They find applications in Cardiology, Ophthalmology , Surgery, Dermatology , Orthopedics, Urology, and Vascular fields. Collagen dressing helps treat wounds or burns and surgical sutures. Tissue scaffolds made of collagen are used in pediatric situations to correct congenital malformations, avoid grafts, treat troubled urogenital systems, and treat the anterior segment of the eye with corneal perforation and bone grafting.

In July 2024, MiMedx Group introduced HELIOGEN Fibrillar Collagen Matrix, a bone graft substitute intended for the management of complex clean wounds in surgical scenarios. HELIOGEN is based on an organic collagen structure which contains Types I and III collagens as found in the native structural connective tissue composition.



Restraint

Side effects associated with collagen supplements

The consumption of collagen supplements may result in certain side effects, including issues in the digestive system, skin reactions, allergies, kidney problems, increased calcium levels in the blood, autoimmune disease, bloating, heartburn sensations, nausea, and diarrhea or constipation. Skin rash or modification in the skin surface may occur. The increase in the risk of kidney stones with the consumption of collagen supplements is likely to hamper the market. Moreover, the risk of polycythaemia is associated with the use of collagen and calcium together.

Opportunity

Novel technology for extraction of collagen

The extraction of collagen from food waste is both economically and ecologically advantageous, dealing with issues related to the efficient use of resources and waste collusion. New extraction systems, including deep eutectic solvent, supercritical fluid extraction, extrusion, and ultrasound-assisted extraction, have proven effective in depleting collagen. These methods are suitable for large-scale production and have better results in resource management and waste minimization.

Recent Developments



In July 2024, Liquid Youth, a doctor-formulated brand, is set to launch a line of premium collagen peptide beverages and powders, aiming to revolutionize the collagen market with effective doses and exceptional taste.

In May 2024, Adroit Biomed Ltd. is set to launch Fortisil C, a marine-based high-performance collagen product designed to rejuvenate and restore the skin for a youthful, radiant complexion.

In April 2024, Beauty Garage Professional introduced the Beauty Garage Shea Collagen hair filler treatment, designed to eliminate frizz for luxuriously soft, shiny hair. In January 2024, INJA Wellness, a rapidly growing health company, has introduced India's first pure veg collagen, a clinically proven and FSSAI-approved product based on extensive research.

Related Reports



Nutraceuticals Market -

Cosmetics Market -

Fetal Bovine Serum Market -

Bovine Gelatin Market - Biopharmaceuticals Market -



Collagen Market Players



Nippi Inc

Koninklijke DSM NV

Nitta Gelatin

Weishardt

GELITA AG

Integra LifeSciences Holdings.

Vinh Hoan

CollPlant

Collagen Solutions

Lapi Gelatin Getinge AB



Segments covered in the report.

By Source



Bovine

Marine

Porcine Poultry

By Product



Gelatin

Hydrolyzed collagen

Native collagen Synthetic collagen

By Application



Food and Beverage



Beverage



Confectionery



Dairy



Meat and Fish Products

Other Applications

Pharmaceuticals



Hard Gel Capsules



Soft Gel Capsules

Microencapsulation

Nutraceuticals



Sports Nutrition

Weight Management

Healthcare



Wound Dressing



Tissue Regeneration



Medical Implants



Cardiology



Research (Cell Culture, Cell Behavior)

Drug Delivery

Cosmetics Others

By Type



Type I

Type II

Type III Type IV

By Form



Powder

Liquid

Capsule Others

By Product Category



GMO Non-GMO

By Function



Texture

Stabilizer

Emulsifier

Finding Others



By Region



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America Middle East and Africa (MEA)



Request here to Buy This Premium Report@

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact at ... | +1 804 441 9344

Unlocking Market Insights through Data Excellence

The "Precedence Statistics" flexible dashboard is a powerful tool that offers real-time news updates, economic and market forecasts, and customizable reports. It can be configured to support a wide range of analysis styles and strategic planning needs. This tool empowers users to stay informed and make data-driven decisions in various scenarios, making it a valuable asset for businesses and professionals looking to stay ahead in today's dynamic and data-driven world.

To Access our Premium Real-Time Data Intelligence Tool, Visit:

About Us

Precedence Research is a worldwide market research and consulting organization. We give an unmatched nature of offering to our customers present all around the globe across industry verticals. Precedence Research has expertise in giving deep-dive market insight along with market intelligence to our customers spread crosswise over various undertakings. We are obliged to serve our different client base present over the enterprises of medicinal services, healthcare, innovation, next-gen technologies, semi-conductors, chemicals, automotive, and aerospace & defense, among different ventures present globally.

Web:

Our Blogs:

For Latest Update Follow Us:

LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter