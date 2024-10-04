Azerbaijan Focuses On Revitalising The Lapis Lazuli Route
Date
10/4/2024 10:07:16 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Akbar Novruz
Read more
Azerbaijan's Minister of Digital Development and Transport,
Rashad Nabiyev, participated in an event held in Istanbul to
discuss the revitalization of the "Lapis Lazuli" transport route,
Azernews reports.
During the event, discussions focused on the development of
infrastructure among member states, the exchange of information,
the establishment of an advisory group, and the preparation of an
Action Plan.
Nabiyev emphasized Azerbaijan's commitment to fostering
international and regional cooperation for the development of
global transport corridors.
He highlighted key measures taken by Azerbaijan over the last 20
years to enhance transport infrastructure and connectivity.
MENAFN04102024000195011045ID1108747044
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.