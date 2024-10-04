Azerbaijan Focuses On Revitalising The Lapis Lazuli Route

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Azerbaijan's of Digital Development and Transport, Rashad Nabiyev, participated in an event held in Istanbul to discuss the revitalization of the "Lapis Lazuli" route, Azernews reports.

During the event, discussions focused on the development of infrastructure among member states, the exchange of information, the establishment of an advisory group, and the preparation of an Action Plan.

Nabiyev emphasized Azerbaijan's commitment to fostering international and regional cooperation for the development of global transport corridors.

He highlighted key measures taken by Azerbaijan over the last 20 years to enhance transport infrastructure and connectivity.