Explaining Complex Things In Simple Words: Ukraine On Its Way To NATO, PACE Recognizes Holodomor As Genocide, Anniversary Of Russian Strike On Hroza

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Center for Strategic Communication and Information Security pursues efforts to provide a brief explanation to foreign audiences on the current topics of particular interest as regards Ukraine.

UKRAINE ON THE WAY TO

On October 3, the new NATO Secretary General, Mark Rutte, made his first foreign visit – to Kyiv.

 Support for Ukraine will be a priority for Rutte as NATO Secretary General.

 Today, Ukraine is closer to NATO than ever before, but the key goal is full membership in the Alliance.

 Membership in NATO will be a guarantee of long-term security for Ukraine and will significantly strengthen the Alliance.

 The invitation of Ukraine to NATO will be an important step towards restoring order in Europe, which is being encroached upon by Russia.

 Ukraine has already proven that its desire to join the Euro-Atlantic community is unwavering.

PACE RECOGNIZES HOLODOMOR AS GENOCIDE

At its meeting on October 3, the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe adopted a resolution entitled“Commemoration of the 90thanniversary of the Holodomor - Ukraine again faces the threat of genocide.”

 The Assembly recognised that 90 years after the Holodomor of 1932–1933, Ukraine is once again facing the threat of genocide.

 On April 14, 2022, the Verkhovna Rada recognised Russia's actions in Ukraine as genocide against the Ukrainian people. Later, Poland, Canada, Estonia, Latvia, and a number of other countries did the same.

 Mass murders in Bucha, Irpen and other cities, attacks on civilian infrastructure and residential areas, and destruction of cultural heritage sites confirm the genocidal intentions of the Russian Federation against Ukrainians.

 Today, genocidal rhetoric is contained in the statements of officials of the Russian Federation, materials of state publications, federal media, and school textbooks.

 Armed repulse of the aggressor is the only way to avoid repeating the tragedy of 1932–1933.

ANNIVERSARY OF THE RUSSIAN STRIKE ON THE VILLAGE OF HROZA

On October 5, 2023, the Russian Armed Forces struck the village of Hroza, Kupiansk district, Kharkiv region, with an Iskander missile. Fifty-nine civilians were killed as a result of the strike.

 The attack on the village of Hroza is one of the many war crimes committed by Russia in the war against Ukraine.

 Attempts by representatives of the Russian Federation to deny this crime or to falsify the circumstances of the event testify to the Kremlin's cynicism and contempt for the norms of international law.

 Russia uses terror to induce Ukraine to capitulate.

 Military aid for Ukraine is the only way to stop the repetition of similar tragedies and protect Ukraine from Russian terror.

 Ukraine is doing everything to ensure that Russia's crimes are recognized by the world and that the perpetrators receive a just punishment