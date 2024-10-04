Special CBI Court Convicts 10 People For Brutal Murder Of UP Cop In 2013

The verdict was delivered on Friday evening by a special CBI court . Those convicted have been identified as Phoolchand Yadav, Pawan Yadav, Manjeet Yadav, Ghanshyam Saroj, Lakhan Gautam, Chotelal Yadav, Ram Aasre, Munne Patel, Shivram Pasi, and Jagat Bahadur Pal.

According to older reports, Haque had later returned to the village alongside eight other policemen with the body of the village head. They were met by an angry mob of around 300 people - some of whom were armed. The DSP was separated during the ensuing chaos and reportedly beaten by the crowd before being shot. His widow Parveen Azad had however challenged the sequence of events and accused the other cops of deserting Haque.

Raja Bhaiya had been the dominant local MLA and a powerful member of the Samajwadi Party government run by Akhilesh Yadav at the time. He was an independent legislator who acquired notoriety for being a Thakur 'bahubali' with significant clout in the region.



