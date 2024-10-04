MIAMI, Oct. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lilia Mendoza García, better known by her stage name Katrilia, is set to take the global Latin scene by storm with the release of her highly anticipated debut album Katrilia, launching October 18, 2024. This album marks a defining moment in the career of the talented Mexican singer-songwriter, who penned and composed all nine tracks herself, showcasing her artistic evolution and unique voice in the music industry.

Katrilia-"Como Quien Pierde Una Estrella "!! (Official Music Video)

Lilia Mendoza García "Katrilia", Announces Release of Debut Album 'Katrilia' Featuring new Singles 'Momentos' & 'No Quiero'

Lilia Mendoza García aka "Katrilia"

The album Katrilia features a diverse collection of songs, each capturing Katrilia's personal experiences and emotional journey. The tracklist includes:

MomentosNoQuieroTroubleYo SéEstoyYa No Puedo MásCaprichosaQue Salga el SolBetray Me

With themes ranging from heartbreak to empowerment, Katrilia weaves together both Spanish and English lyrics in a way that reflects her bicultural upbringing. Having lived most of her life in the United States while remaining deeply connected to her Mexican roots, Katrilia's music transcends borders, resonating with audiences worldwide.

Rising Star with a Record-Breaking Cover

Earlier this year, Katrilia gained massive recognition for her breathtaking cover of Como Quien Pierde Una Estrella, originally sung by the iconic Alejandro Fernández. The cover video, which Katrilia chose to honor one of her biggest musical influences, has already amassed over 500 thousand views on YouTube, solidifying her as one of the fastest-rising talents in the Latin music scene.

"I grew up listening to Alejandro Fernández, and his music has always been a source of inspiration for me," says Katrilia. "Covering Como Quien Pierde Una Estrella felt like a full-circle moment. It's incredible to see how much people have connected with my version of such a classic song."

A Bold New Chapter in Latin Music

With her debut album, Katrilia is determined to leave a lasting impression and cement her place among Latin music's elite. Katrilia is a bold statement of artistic independence, featuring a blend of modern Latin pop, regional Mexican influences, and personal storytelling.

Her lead single, Momentos, is an emotional and powerful anthem that sets the tone for the entire album. The song touches on the importance of cherishing life's fleeting moments, a sentiment that will undoubtedly resonate with her ever-growing fanbase.

About Katrilia

Lilia Mendoza García, better known as Katrilia, is a Mexican-born singer-songwriter who grew up in the United States. Combining her love for traditional Mexican music with modern influences, Katrilia has crafted a unique sound that blends genres and languages. Known for her passionate lyrics and soulful voice, Katrilia is poised to become a powerful voice in Latin music.

Stay Connected with Katrilia

The album Katrilia will be available for pre-save on streaming platforms. Fans can also look forward to more music videos and live performances as Katrilia prepares to embark on a journey that will undoubtedly captivate listeners worldwide.

Pre-Save Album :

here

Watch the Cover of "Como Quien Pierde Una Estrella" :

here

Visit Official Website :

KatriliaMusica

Follow on YouTube :

Katrilia YouTube Channel

For further information, interviews, or media inquiries, please contact:

Lilia Mendoza Garcia

305-323-9383

[email protected]



Facebook: Katriliamusica

Tik Tok: @katriliamusica

Youtube: @katriliamusica

Spotify: Katrilia

Apple Music: Katrilia

SOURCE Lilia Mendoza García

