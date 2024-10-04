عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Lilia Mendoza García Katrilia, Announces Release Of Debut Album 'Katrilia'

Lilia Mendoza García Katrilia, Announces Release Of Debut Album 'Katrilia'


10/4/2024 9:00:59 AM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Featuring new Singles 'Momentos' & 'No Quiero'

MIAMI, Oct. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lilia Mendoza García, better known by her stage name Katrilia, is set to take the global Latin music scene by storm with the release of her highly anticipated debut album Katrilia, launching October 18, 2024. This album marks a defining moment in the career of the talented Mexican singer-songwriter, who penned and composed all nine tracks herself, showcasing her artistic evolution and unique voice in the music industry.

Continue Reading

Lilia Mendoza García Katrilia, Announces Release Of Debut Album

Katrilia-"Como Quien Pierde Una Estrella "!! (Official Music Video)
Lilia Mendoza García Katrilia, Announces Release Of Debut Album

Lilia Mendoza García "Katrilia", Announces Release of Debut Album 'Katrilia' Featuring new Singles 'Momentos' & 'No Quiero'
Lilia Mendoza García Katrilia, Announces Release Of Debut Album

Lilia Mendoza García aka "Katrilia"

The album Katrilia features a diverse collection of songs, each capturing Katrilia's personal experiences and emotional journey. The tracklist includes:

  • Momentos
  • No
    Quiero
  • Trouble
  • Yo Sé
  • Estoy
  • Ya No Puedo Más
  • Caprichosa
  • Que Salga el Sol
  • Betray Me

    With themes ranging from heartbreak to empowerment, Katrilia weaves together both Spanish and English lyrics in a way that reflects her bicultural upbringing. Having lived most of her life in the United States while remaining deeply connected to her Mexican roots, Katrilia's music transcends borders, resonating with audiences worldwide.

    Rising Star with a Record-Breaking Cover

    Earlier this year, Katrilia gained massive recognition for her breathtaking cover of Como Quien Pierde Una Estrella, originally sung by the iconic Alejandro Fernández. The cover video, which Katrilia chose to honor one of her biggest musical influences, has already amassed over 500 thousand views on YouTube, solidifying her as one of the fastest-rising talents in the Latin music scene.

    "I grew up listening to Alejandro Fernández, and his music has always been a source of inspiration for me," says Katrilia. "Covering Como Quien Pierde Una Estrella felt like a full-circle moment. It's incredible to see how much people have connected with my version of such a classic song."

    A Bold New Chapter in Latin Music

    With her debut album, Katrilia is determined to leave a lasting impression and cement her place among Latin music's elite. Katrilia is a bold statement of artistic independence, featuring a blend of modern Latin pop, regional Mexican influences, and personal storytelling.

    Her lead single, Momentos, is an emotional and powerful anthem that sets the tone for the entire album. The song touches on the importance of cherishing life's fleeting moments, a sentiment that will undoubtedly resonate with her ever-growing fanbase.

    About Katrilia

    Lilia Mendoza García, better known as Katrilia, is a Mexican-born singer-songwriter who grew up in the United States. Combining her love for traditional Mexican music with modern influences, Katrilia has crafted a unique sound that blends genres and languages. Known for her passionate lyrics and soulful voice, Katrilia is poised to become a powerful voice in Latin music.

    Stay Connected with Katrilia

    The album Katrilia will be available for pre-save on streaming platforms. Fans can also look forward to more music videos and live performances as Katrilia prepares to embark on a journey that will undoubtedly captivate listeners worldwide.

    Pre-Save Album :
    here
    Watch the Cover of "Como Quien Pierde Una Estrella" :
    here
    Visit Official Website :
    KatriliaMusica
    Follow on YouTube :
    Katrilia YouTube Channel

    For further information, interviews, or media inquiries, please contact:

    Lilia Mendoza Garcia
    305-323-9383
    [email protected]

    Facebook: Katriliamusica
    Tik Tok: @katriliamusica
    Youtube: @katriliamusica
    Spotify: Katrilia
    Apple Music: Katrilia

    SOURCE Lilia Mendoza García

    WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
    Newsrooms &
    Influencers 9k+
    Digital Media
    Outlets 270k+
    Journalists
    Opted In GET STARTED

    MENAFN04102024003732001241ID1108746784


    • PR Newswire

    Legal Disclaimer:
    MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

    Tags

    Label

    Comments

    No comment

    Category

    Date

    More Stories

    Newsletter


    Search