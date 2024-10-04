Raffles Udaipur Appoints Surendra Singh As Beverage Manager

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) September 2024 – Raffles Udaipur is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Surendra Singh as Beverage Manager. Surendra Singh brings a wealth of experience and an illustrious career in luxury hospitality, perfectly aligning with Raffles' dedication to offering exceptional beverage experiences.

Surendra Singh's extensive expertise in beverage operations and exceptional leadership in managing high-profile events have consistently set him apart in the industry. Known for his keen attention to detail and innovative approach to curating beverage programs, he has successfully delivered premium guest experiences throughout his career. His deep understanding of luxury service and ability to execute flawlessly across all aspects of beverage management make him a valuable addition to the Raffles Udaipur team.



With a reputation for excellence and a commitment to pushing the boundaries of beverage innovation, Mr. Singh's appointment underscores Raffles Udaipur's ongoing commitment to delivering world-class service and unforgettable guest experiences.



Mr. Rajesh Namby, General Manager of Raffles Udaipur, expressed his excitement about the new appointment: "We are thrilled to have Surendra Singh join our team. His rich experience and dedication to quality make him the perfect addition to our talented team. His expertise will undoubtedly enhance our guest experience, aligning perfectly with our brand's commitment to providing world-class service."



In his role as Beverage Manager, Surendra Singh will oversee the beverage operations at Raffles Udaipur, curating innovative drink menus and ensuring that every guest enjoys a remarkable beverage experience.



About Raffles Udaipur



Located in the romantic and historic city of Udaipur, Rajasthan, the hotel is reminiscent of a grand country estate that brings a private oasis experience on an island. Set in the midst of Udai Sagar Lake that is home to migratory birds and bountiful flora and fauna Raffles Udaipur, with its evocative experiences gives a reason to discover the city of Udaipur, anew. A scenic 20-minute drive from the airport, followed by a gentle and calming boat ride, transports guests from the real world to the surreal. The 101 rooms and suites offer unhindered, breath-taking views of the lake and captivating sunsets. Bespoke dining venues and programs offer unparalleled gastronomy. The leisurely romantic walks in the outdoor spaces are serene, making it a haven for travellers who are on a constant quest of peace and rejuvenation. Legendary Raffles service coupled with discrete and charming promises to make guests in residence feel the extraordinary emotional wellbeing that the brand is committed to.



About Raffles



Founded in Singapore in 1887, Raffles Hotels, Resorts and Residences are places where ideas are born, history is made and stories and legends are created. At each landmark address, distinguished guests and residents will find a world of elegance and enchanted glamour, where Raffles' renowned legacy of gracious service knows no bounds. As the authentic heart of a destination, Raffles champions fine art and design, and fosters culture in all its forms, guiding guests to make discoveries in their own time and way. Raffles' commitment to local communities is expressed through diverse initiatives with a unified mission to actively support the arts and the environment. From one generation to the next, visitors arrive as guests, leave as friends, and return as family. Raffles can be found in key international locations including Paris, London, Boston, Doha, Bahrain, Udaipur, Phnom Penh, Singapore, Bali and Istanbul; with flagship openings upcoming in Jaipur, Singapore Sentosa and Saudi Arabia in 2024. Raffles is part of Accor, a world leading hospitality group counting over 5,500 properties throughout more than 110 countries, and a participating brand in ALL - Accor Live Limitless – a lifestyle loyalty program providing access to a wide variety of rewards, services and experiences.



Company :-Crosshairs Communication

User :- Kuresha Jain

Email :...