President Ilham Aliyev: The Jabrayil Operation Was Of Special Importance
Date
10/4/2024 6:10:03 AM
“The liberation of Jabrayil holds great significance as it was
the first city to be freed from Occupation during the Second
Karabakh War,” Azernews reports, citing President
of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as said during meeting
with residents of the city of Jabrayil.
“By that time, the war had been ongoing for a week, with nearly
20 villages, including those in the Jabrayil district, already
liberated. However, Jabrayil was the first city to be reclaimed,
and the Jabrayil operation was of special importance. Our army
displayed immense professionalism and heroism, driving the
occupiers out of Jabrayil. May Allah bless all our martyrs! The
Azerbaijani Armed Forces demonstrated true courage, dedication, and
valor during the Patriotic War, and we will forever be proud of our
martyrs,” the head of state emphasized.
