President Ilham Aliyev: The Jabrayil Operation Was Of Special Importance

(MENAFN- AzerNews) “The liberation of Jabrayil holds great significance as it was the first city to be freed from during the Second Karabakh War,” Azernews reports, citing President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as said during meeting with residents of the city of Jabrayil.

“By that time, the war had been ongoing for a week, with nearly 20 villages, including those in the Jabrayil district, already liberated. However, Jabrayil was the first city to be reclaimed, and the Jabrayil operation was of special importance. Our army displayed immense professionalism and heroism, driving the occupiers out of Jabrayil. May Allah bless all our martyrs! The Azerbaijani Armed Forces demonstrated true courage, dedication, and valor during the Patriotic War, and we will forever be proud of our martyrs,” the head of state emphasized.