عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
President Ilham Aliyev: The Jabrayil Operation Was Of Special Importance

President Ilham Aliyev: The Jabrayil Operation Was Of Special Importance


10/4/2024 6:10:03 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) “The liberation of Jabrayil holds great significance as it was the first city to be freed from Occupation during the Second Karabakh War,” Azernews reports, citing President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as said during meeting with residents of the city of Jabrayil.

“By that time, the war had been ongoing for a week, with nearly 20 villages, including those in the Jabrayil district, already liberated. However, Jabrayil was the first city to be reclaimed, and the Jabrayil operation was of special importance. Our army displayed immense professionalism and heroism, driving the occupiers out of Jabrayil. May Allah bless all our martyrs! The Azerbaijani Armed Forces demonstrated true courage, dedication, and valor during the Patriotic War, and we will forever be proud of our martyrs,” the head of state emphasized.

MENAFN04102024000195011045ID1108746321


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search