Boris Johnson: Trump Won't Allow Ukraine To Be Defeated If He Wins The Elections

Donald Trump, who is a candidate for the U.S. presidency, will not allow Ukraine to be defeated if he wins the in November.

This opinion was expressed by former British Prime in an interview with The Telegraph , as reported by Ukrinform.

"It's very, very important that we understand that Ukraine's fight is absolutely existential for freedom and democracy in Europe, and if Ukraine goes down, it is an absolute catastrophe. And he understands that. I don't think that he will want to go down in history as the guy who launched his second presidential term not by making America great but by making the Soviet Union great again," Johnson stated.

He also believes that Putin would not have invaded Ukraine if Donald Trump had been president. The former British Prime Minister thinks that Trump's unpredictability would have been enough to persuade Putin not to take the risk of going to war with a sovereign country.

"One of the virtues of Trump is his sheer unpredictability. That's one of the reasons why I look at how he actually behaved on foreign affairs and I contrast it with what people say about him. He expelled 60 Russian spies [after the Salisbury poisonings]. He was much tougher on Syria than the Democrat administrations. He was tougher on the IRGC [Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps] and then he gave the Ukrainians the Javelin missile," Johnson remarked.

The politician noted that from this perspective, for Kremlin "there was a real risk that Trump would have construed an attack on a European country as an affront to America and to the world order, and might have come down hard."

When asked by a journalist, when he last spoke to Trump?" Johnson replied, "Quite recently." And in response to a similar question about meeting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Johnson said, "Also quite recently."

As Ukrinform reported, Donald Trump gave an interview in which he stated that a possible agreement to end the war between Ukraine and Russia "would be fair."

In turn, Republican Senator Marco Rubio recently noted that Trump seeks to strengthen Ukraine's position ahead of possible peace negotiations with Russia.