Azerbaijani Junior Judokas To Compete For Bronze Medals

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Azerbaijani junior judokas Nizami Imranov and female fighter
Aydan Valiyeva are competing for bronze-medal medals in the World
Championships Juniors Individuals 2024, in Tajikistan,
Azernews reports.
Nizami Imranov and Aydan Valiyeva demonstrate strength in the
60kg and 52kg bronze medal bouts, respectively.
The Azerbaijani team comprises 9 male and 4 female judokas
across 11 weight categories.
The mixed teams event will take place on October 6.
In the women's competition, the athletes showing their skills
will be Konul Aliyeva (48 kg), Khadija Qadashova and Aydan Valiyeva
(both in 52 kg), and Fidan Alizade (57 kg).
Nizami Imranov (60 kg), Islam Rahimov, Muhammad Musayev (both in
66 kg), Vusal Qalandarzade (73 kg), Suleyman Shukurov (81 kg),
Tunjay Shamil, Aslan Kotsoev (both in 90 kg), Ajdar Baghirov (100
kg), and Kanan Nasibov (+100 kg) will test their strengths in the
men's events.
In the team competition, Parvana Abdullayeva (70 kg), Nigar
Suleymanova (+78 kg), and Suleyman Aliyev (73 kg) will join the
battles.
The judokas will be guided by the head coach of the senior men's
team, Richard Trautman, the head coach of the women's team, Rashad
Mammadov, coach Elnur Ismayilov, the head coach of the youth team,
Elkhan Mammadov, and coach Elkhan Rajabli.
Nazim Umbayev, an "A" category international referee from the
Azerbaijan Judo Federation, will be among the representatives of
justice at the competition.
----
Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews' staff journalist, follow her on
Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr
MENAFN04102024000195011045ID1108746163
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.