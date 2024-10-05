Jammu And Kashmir News: Army Seizes Huge Cache Of Weapons, Explosives In Poonch

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The Indian 's Romeo Force seized a large stockpile of weapons and explosives in the Jhullas region of Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district.

As reported by ANI, citing the Army officials, a search was launched based on a tip-off and the weapons and explosives were recovered from a suspected bag.

The officials further said that the recovered items included AK 47 and Pistol rounds of Pakistani origin and sophisticated explosives like RCIED, Timed destruction IED, Stove IED, explosives for IED and Chinese Grenades.

Also Read: Indian Army orders 73,000 more guns from US firearms maker Sig Sauer: Here's all about SIG716 rifles

“On October 5, based on reliable input, a major search operation was launched by Romeo Force of the Indian Army in the Jhulas area, where during a search a suspected terrorist bag with a huge amount of cache like AK 47 and Pistol rounds of Pakistani origin and sophisticated explosives like RCIED, Timed destruction IED, Stove IED, explosives for IED and Chinese Grenades were found,” the Army said in a statement.

According to the officials, all items were in functional and ready-to-use condition.

Also Read: Russia clarifies recruitment of Indians into its army stopped since April: 'Fraudulent schemes to...'

"Considering smooth elections and upcoming poll results this is a major success by the Indian Army denying any possibility to disturb the security grid," they said.

They added that the operation is still underway.

Earlier, an area domination patrol by police and army on Ring Road Gharota in Jammu found a suspicious explosive. The suspected explosives were later disposed of by a team of Bomb Disposal Squad.

Earlier on Saturday, Security forces had eliminated two terrorists in Kupwara, Jammu and Kashmir, as part of“Operation GUGALDHAR .”

"Two terrorists have been eliminated by the security forces in the ongoing Operation GUGALDHAR. War-like stores have been recovered. A search of the area is underway and an operation is in progress," the army said in a statement.

(With inputs from ANI)