Matrix Showcases Future-Ready Security Solutions At Intersec Saudi Arabia 2024

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Riyadh, 4rth October 2024: Matrix successfully concluded its participation at the 6th edition of Intersec Saudi Arabia, held from 1st to 3rd October 2024. The event provided Matrix with an excellent to showcase its cutting-edge security solutions in IP Surveillance, Access Control, Time-Attendance, and Telecom. With a focus on the unique security needs of the Middle East, Matrix drew attention from leaders, further solidifying its position in the region.



Revolutionizing Security with Next-Generation Solutions

Matrix's exhibit featured its NDAA-compliant security portfolio, including its recently cybersecurity-certified Video Management Software (VMS) and a range of network cameras designed to meet enterprise needs. Matrix VMS, which complies with the OWASP Top 10 Desktop Security Risks, attracted considerable interest due to its advanced security features. Matrix's Project and Professional Series Bullet and Dome Cameras, holding OWASP ASVS 4.0 L2, UL, and CE certifications, were highlighted as benchmarks in secure and high-performance surveillance. Attendees praised the robust cybersecurity features of these cameras, especially for critical infrastructure and enterprise applications.



Visitors were also introduced to Matrix's newly launched Video Management Software Platform (VMSP), which integrates NVR, server, and VMS into one solution. The All Color Network Cameras, which deliver superior quality color images even in low-light conditions, were a standout at the event, demonstrating Matrix's commitment to advanced surveillance technology.



Unified Access Control and Time-Attendance Solutions Draw Attention

Matrix's Access Control and Time-Attendance systems, featuring GDPR compliance and the latest WhatsApp integration, sparked significant discussions. The real-time alerts and notifications through WhatsApp offer businesses an easy and effective way to manage their workforce and security operations. The newly unveiled COSEC ARGO FACE200T, Matrix's facial recognition terminal, was another key highlight. Industry professionals appreciated the device\'s exceptional speed, accuracy, and seamless connectivity through PoE and Ethernet, making it a perfect fit for large enterprises.



Telecom Solutions for a Growing Region

Matrix's enterprise-grade telecom solutions also made a strong impact at Intersec 2024. Visitors were impressed by the scalability and efficiency offered by Matrix's IP-PBX systems, Unified Communication servers, and VoIP gateways. These solutions provide Middle Eastern businesses with a reliable and scalable communication infrastructure, positioning Matrix as a go-to provider for telecom needs in the region.



Strengthening Market Presence in the Middle East

Matrix's engagement at Intersec Saudi Arabia 2024 marks another step forward in its growth across the Middle East. The company demonstrated its commitment to addressing the unique challenges faced by the region, with a focus on infrastructure security and critical asset protection.



\"Intersec Saudi Arabia 2024 provided an exceptional platform for Matrix to connect with industry leaders across the Middle East. The overwhelming positive response to our cyber secure video surveillance solutions reinforced our belief in the growing demand for robust, cyber-secure systems in the region. We are thrilled by the meaningful discussions and new partnerships formed during the event, and we look forward to helping organizations in the Middle East safeguard their critical assets and data with cutting-edge security technology.\"



Company :-Matrix Comsec

User :- Mary Thomas

Email :...