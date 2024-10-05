Dutch Defense Minister Visits Kharkiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On October 5, Dutch Defense Ruben Brinkman and Chief of Defense Onno Eichelsheim visited Kharkiv region.

This was reported on Telegram by Oleh Syniehubov, Chief of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, as relayed by Ukrinform.

“Today, Kharkiv region was visited by Dutch Defense Minister Ruben Brinkman and Chief of Defense Onno Eichelsheim. This visit symbolizes the strong support of the Netherlands in Ukraine's fight against Russian aggression. The Netherlands continuously provides substantial diplomatic, economic, humanitarian, and military assistance to Ukraine,” the post states.

Syniehubov reminded that in March this year, an agreement was signed in Kharkiv for cooperation in the field of security, which provides for support to Ukraine over ten years.

“During the meeting, we discussed the urgent needs of our region, as the heating season is approaching. We specifically talked about internally displaced persons: the war has left many people without homes, and we are always ready to work together with partners to meet humanitarian needs and to restore destroyed houses and social facilities. Unfortunately, since the first days of the full-scale war, the only new civil infrastructure that was built in Kharkiv is a monument to the deceased children. This monument serves as a reminder of the immense pain and cost of this war,” Syniehubov noted.

The regional chief also reported on the tense operational situation in the Kupiansk sector of the front, where the enemy continues to vigorously assault the positions of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

