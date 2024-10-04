Artificial Urinary Sphincter Implantation Device Market To Reach $1.1 Billion, Globally, By 2033 At 7.2% CAGR: Allied Market Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Wilmington, Delaware, Oct. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Research published a report, titled, " Artificial Urinary Sphincter Implantation Device Market by Type (AMS 800 and Other), by Gender (Male and Female), and End User (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics and Ambulatory Surgery Centers): Global Opportunity Analysis and Forecast, 2024-2033" . According to the report, the artificial urinary sphincter implantation device market was valued at $0.5 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $1.1 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2024 to 2033.

Request Sample of the Report on Artificial Urinary Sphincter Implantation Device Market 2033 - Prime Determinants of Growth Major factor driving the growth of the artificial urinary sphincter implantation device market are increasing rising prevalence of urinary incontinence, particularly among the geriatric population, technological advancement and increase in healthcare expenditure. As the geriatric population increases, the incidence of urinary incontinence increases, thereby boosting the demand for effective incontinence management solutions. Technological advancements in artificial urinary sphincter implantation devices, such as improvements in device durability, miniaturization, and patient-friendly features, are also propelling market growth. Enhanced designs that reduce complications and improve patient outcomes make these devices more appealing to both patients and healthcare providers. Moreover, increasing awareness and acceptance of artificial urinary sphincter implantation device implantation as a viable treatment option for severe incontinence are contributing to market expansion. Healthcare professionals are more frequently recommending AUS devices due to their proven efficacy and the growing body of positive clinical evidence supporting their use. Reimbursement policies in developed regions like North America and Europe are another significant factor, as favorable insurance coverage reduces out-of-pocket expenses for patients, thereby encouraging more individuals to opt for the procedure. Report Coverage & Details

Repot Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024–2033 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2023 $0.5 billion Market Size in 2033 $1.1 billion CAGR 7.2% No. of Pages in Report 280 Segments Covered Type, Gender, End User and Region Drivers

Surge in prevalence of urinary incontinence

Rise in geriatric population Rise in awareness about effective treatment for urinary incontinence Opportunities Technological advancement in artificial urinary sphincter implantation device Restraint High product cost

Want to Explore More, Connect to our Analyst -



Segment Highlights

The AMS 800 segment dominated market share in 2023

By type, AMS 800 segment dominated the market share in 2023. This is attributed to the fact that AMS 800 device is widely recognized for its high efficacy and reliability in treating urinary incontinence, particularly in patients with severe or recurrent incontinence following prostate surgery. Its long-standing presence in the market, backed by extensive clinical data and positive patient outcomes, has established it as the gold standard among artificial urinary sphincter implantation devices.

Female segment dominated the market share in 2023

By gender, female segment dominated the market share in 2023. This is attributed to high prevalence of urinary incontinence among women. Urinary incontinence often arises due to childbirth, menopause, and other gynecological issues, creating a substantial demand for effective treatment options like artificial urinary sphincter implantation devices. Additionally, there has been a growing awareness and acceptance of medical interventions to address incontinence among women, leading to increased adoption of these devices.

Hospital segment dominated market share in 2023

By end user, hospital segment dominated the market share in 2023. This is attributed to the fact that hospitals serve as primary settings for complex surgical procedures like artificial urinary sphincter implantation, which require advanced medical infrastructure and highly skilled urologists. The comprehensive care offered in hospitals, including preoperative assessments, sophisticated surgical facilities, and postoperative monitoring, ensures a higher success rate for such intricate procedures.



Regional Outlook

North America holds a dominant position in the market, attributed to high adoption of the artificial urinary sphincter implantation device, advanced healthcare infrastructure, supportive regulatory frameworks, and increasing prevalence of urinary incontinence. In addition, the strong presence of major key players and high research and development activities in the region for development of advanced artificial urinary sphincter implantation device is expected to contribute in the growth of the market. However, Asia-Pacific region is expected to register highest CAGR in the forecast period. This is attributed to technological advancements, rise in geriatric population, and developing healthcare infrastructure.

For Purchase Related Queries/Inquiry -

Key Players



Boston Scientific Corporation

Zephyr Surgical Implants

Rules-Based Medicine

GT Urological LLC

Uromedica, Inc

MyoPowers Medical Technologies SAS

Promedon SA

UroMems, Inc

CooperSurgical Inc Laborie Medical Technologies Inc

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global artificial urinary sphincter implantation device market. These players have adopted different strategies such as acquisition and product development to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Get Customized Reports with your Requirements -

Recent Developments in Artificial Urinary Sphincter Implantation Device Market Worldwide



In January 2022, ICU Medical, Inc. acquired Smith's Medical, a medical device company. This helped the company gain a strong position on a global level in the medical industry & technology sector.

In February 2024, UroMems announced that it has successfully met the six-month primary endpoint for the first-ever female patient implanted with the UroActive System, the first smart automated artificial urinary sphincter (AUS) to treat stress urinary incontinence. In March 2024, Affluent Medical announced the successful first-in-human implantation of the minimally invasive medical device Artus for the treatment of urinary incontinence.



Trending Reports in Healthcare Industry:

Automated Liquid Handling Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

Hearing Care Devices Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

Implantable Defibrillators Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

Animal Vaccines Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) Offered by Allied Market Research:

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

Get an access to the library of reports at any time from any device and anywhere. For more details, follow the link:

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences , Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact

David Correa

1209 Orange Street,

Corporation Trust Center,

Wilmington, New Castle,

Delaware 19801 USA.

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

Int'l: +1-503-894-6022

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

...

Web:

Follow Us on: LinkedIn Twitter