New Halloween-Themed Metaphysical Mystery Series Explores Spiritual Awakening And Coming-Of-Age In Women's Fiction

- Megan MaryIDAHO FALLS, ID, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Dreams are the portals to our subconscious. Halloween is a magical time of year. What happens when we merge these two fascinating topics into a cozy, inspirational and enchanting tale? Inner Realms Publishing is proud to announce the release of The Dream Haunters: A Metaphysical Mystery of Magick, Book 1 of the Witches of Maple Hollow series, a spooky and enlightening story for readers of all ages that enjoy mystery, fantasy, supernatural, speculative, metaphysical and women's fiction. It blends themes of Found Family, Good vs Evil, Discovered Powers, Spiritual Awakening, Secret Societies, Fated Destiny, Time Travel, Talking Cats and Dream Interpretation.Metaphysical author Megan Mary, a dream analyst, intuitive and mystic, intertwines her passion for personal transformation, magick and cats with the ethereal realm of dreams. In addition to a career spanning over twenty-five years creating, managing and marketing websites, she holds a BA and an MA in English Literature, certification in British Studies, is pursuing her PhD in Metaphysical Sciences and is a member of the International Association for the Study of Dreams. Her podcast, Women's Dream Enlightenment, has been voted as one of the Top 20 Spiritual Awakening Podcasts You Must Follow. When she's not dreaming or weaving digital webs, she enjoys spending time with her husband and two magickal cats.Ranked #1 New Release in New Age Dreams by Amazon, dream analyst, metaphysical author and podcast host, Megan Mary's dream-infused mystery fiction series, Witches of Maple Hollow, debuts October 3, 2024.Book one, The Dream Haunters: A Metaphysical Mystery of Magick, follows the spiritual awakening story of Hannah Skye as she unravels the disappearance of her aunt during Halloween and Mercury Retrograde. This quick read of 222 pages, features 13 dream scenes, talking cats and time travel. Audiobook narration by award-winning voice actor, Pearl Hewitt.The BookLife Prize, rated it a 9.25 out of 10, calling it a "highly inventive work, packed to the brim with surprise portals, ancient traditions, and dream worlds. A compelling metaphysical adventure story." It is also nominated for the Firebird Book Award in the Dreams/Dreaming Category.Hannah Skye, a young woman in search of meaning, receives a cryptic letter from her missing and eccentric Aunt Jewelia. Her experience of a recurring powerful pumpkin patch dream unfolds into a spiritual journey to a mysterious island of eternal autumn, Maple Hollow, where she discovers the mystical Skye Manor and her magickal family legacy.Haunted by shapeshifters bent on trapping people in their nightmares, Hannah, with the help of wise villagers and feline companions (including a talking cat dream guide), must solve the riddle, unlock her powers, and dive into the dream dimension to save her aunt by Halloween night, when the veil between the worlds is thinnest.Escape into this metaphysical mystery of magick, where spells, music, and dreams converge in a vortex of secret societies and spiritual inheritance. Travel beyond time and space into a world of unexpected portals, ancient traditions, and dreamscapes.For media and wholesale inquiries please contact ..., 208-557-3290.In-Person Author Signing Event, Saturday Oct 26 at Noon, Barnes & Noble, Grand Teton Mall, 2300 East 17th Street Suite #1101, Idaho Falls, ID 83404.Digital review copies available on NetGalley.Follow Megan Mary at MeganMary and on social media at @meganmaryauthor (IG, X & Threads) and @womensdreamanalysis (Tiktok, Pintrest, Youtube).Order Now at TheDreamHaunters and everywhere books and audiobooks are sold.Book 2 of the Witches of Maple Hollow series, The Dream Mirrors, is available on Pre-Order now.

