Sandeep Marwah Presents Grehlakshmi Mrs India Awards, Honoring Exceptional Women Across India

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, India: In a glittering ceremony that celebrated the brilliance, resilience, and grace of married women, Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of Marwah Studios and founder of Noida City, proudly presented the Grehlakshmi Mrs India Awards, one of India's most prestigious platforms honoring the achievements of remarkable women across the country.



The event, organized by Grehlakshmi, India's No. 1 Hindi women's magazine, recognized the inspiring journeys of married women who have excelled in various fields while embracing their roles in family and society. The Grehlakshmi Mrs India Pageant provides these women with an unparalleled opportunity to display their talents, intellect, and charisma on a national stage.



Speaking at the awards ceremony, Dr. Sandeep Marwah, a long-time supporter of women's empowerment, remarked,“It is an honor to be part of this incredible celebration that recognizes the multifaceted achievements of Indian women. The Grehlakshmi Mrs India Awards are not just about crowning a winner, but about celebrating the diversity of talent, leadership, and creativity that married women bring to the table.”



The Grehlakshmi Mrs India Awards serve as a platform for women to rediscover their potential, offering them grooming and personality development sessions led by the top mentors in the industry. Each participant is encouraged to embrace their unique strengths, and the event is designed to help them step forward with confidence in their personal and professional lives.



At the event, Dr. Marwah personally presented the awards to several outstanding women, lauding their achievements and their commitment to balancing family, career, and personal growth.“Women are the backbone of our society,” Dr. Marwah added,“and their empowerment is essential to the progress of our nation. The winners and participants of this pageant are examples of how women can redefine success and break barriers in every aspect of life.”



