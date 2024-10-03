Maple Leaf Foods To Report 2024 Third Quarter Financial Results On November 13
MISSISSAUGA, ON, Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Maple Leaf Foods Inc. ("Maple Leaf Foods" or the "Company") (TSX: MFI) will release its third quarter 2024 financial results on November 13, 2024 at 6:00 am ET. The release will be followed by a conference call and webcast beginning at 8:00 am ET.
What :
Maple Leaf Foods Q3 2024 Conference Call
Who :
Curtis Frank, President and Chief Executive Officer
David Smales, Chief Financial Officer
Dennis Organ, President, Pork Complex and incoming CEO of the new Pork Company
When :
November 13, 2024, at 8:00 am ET
Call Details :
To participate via conference call, please dial 289-819-1350 or 1-800-836-8184. All dial-in participants should ask to join the Maple Leaf Foods call. To join the conference call without operator assistance, you may register and enter your phone number at to receive an automated call back. For those unable to participate, playback will be made available an hour after the event at 289-819-1450 or 1-888-660-6345, passcode: 41534#.
About Maple Leaf Foods Inc.
Maple Leaf Foods is a carbon neutral company with a vision to be the most sustainable protein company on earth, responsibly producing food products under leading brands including Maple Leaf®, Maple Leaf Prime®, Maple Leaf Natural Selections®, Schneiders®, Schneiders® Country Naturals®, Mina®, Greenfield Natural Meat Co.®, Lightlife® and Field RoastTM.
The Company employs approximately 13,500 people and does business primarily in Canada, the U.S. and Asia. The Company is headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario and its shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (MFI).
