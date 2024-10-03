Hundreds Of Union Iron Worker Women Attend Tradeswomen Conference In New Orleans

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) WASHINGTON, Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Association of Bridge, Structural, Ornamental, and Reinforcing Iron Workers (Iron Workers Union) welcomed nearly 400 female ironworkers from throughout North America at the annual Tradeswomen Build Nations in New Orleans. This event continues to expand each year, with more than five thousand participants this time. Recognized as the largest gathering of its kind in North America, it offers tradeswomen an invaluable chance to network, gain knowledge, and motivate one another. The notable rise in female ironworker attendance underscores the increasing diversity in our workforce and the industry's dedication to promoting an inclusive environment.

Vicki O'Leary, Iron Worker Director of Diversity and Chair of the NABTU Tradeswomen Committee, stated, "This past weekend, we saw industry, government, and labor come together to celebrate the tradeswomen movement. The next generation of building trades leaders were in the audience. I am excited and invigorated to see the power and strength of the ironworkers in attendance! The magnitude of TWBN is unparalleled, and I'm incredibly proud of our sisters!"

The Iron Workers Union is dedicated to promoting diversity and inclusion within its ranks and the industry as a whole. The remarkable attendance of female ironworkers at the Tradeswomen Build Nations conference is a testament to these efforts and a clear sign of progress. The Iron Workers Union looks forward to continuing to create more opportunities for women in the industry and celebrating their achievements at future Tradeswomen Build Nations conferences.



The Iron Workers Union (IW) represents 135,000 ironworkers in North America who work in construction on bridges; structural steel; ornamental, architectural, clean energy, and miscellaneous metals; rebar; and in fabrication shops.

SOURCE Iron Workers Union

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED