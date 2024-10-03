HAHS Expands Digital Solution For Athletes And Families

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Aggie McCormick, club director and coachCOLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Holistic Athlete Health Solution (HAHS) is transforming the way and their families access healthcare.Built by athletes, for athletes, HAHS is a secure, personalized, mobile app offering seamless, on-demand access to top-tier mental and physical health professionals.HAHS replaces long wait times and removes complicated insurance hurdles. With HAHS, athletes and their families tap into a world of expert care instantly, whether it's overcoming performance anxiety or addressing unexpected medical concerns on the go.Athlete Game-ChangerBuilt specifically for the needs of Athletes at every level benefit, HAHS delivers the proven tool to enable peak performance. Aggie McCormick , a club director and coach, puts it simply:"As a coach, I've seen young athletes battle with anxiety before big games. Parents ask, 'What can we do now?' With HAHS, the answer is available-expert care in minutes, not weeks. This app is a must-have helping any family committed to their child's success."Valuable to the Entire FamilyHAHS covers the entire family at a cost point less than one urgent care visit. This includes unlimited access, zero hidden fees, and no copays or deductibles. Service provided:●Real-time mental health support from licensed professionals, ideal to tackle performance anxiety and stress.●Medical care on-demand, including minor injuries, illnesses, or emergencies.●Expert-driven education on everything from stress to nutrition to sleep, ensuring athletes stay at peak performance."It's not just for athletes-it's for the whole family. Whether a parent, sibling, or coach, HAHS provides peace of mind and expert care when needed most," said Michael Sentz, CEO of CaringWire, the company powering HAHS.HAHS delivers a New Way to Stay HealthyHAHS provides a solution that delivers unlimited access to care, without copays or deductibles. HAHS provides the right care at the right time. HAHS is the tutor for a family's health journey-accessible, affordable, and there when it matters most.Trusted World-Class ExpertiseHAHS is powered by industry leaders in Athlete Health and Wellness. Led by Dr. James Borchers, Chief Medical Officer of the Big Ten Conference and the U.S. Council for Athletes' Health, and supported by over 1,800 doctors and mental health experts nationwide with an average of 17 years of experience, HAHS guarantees results.Why HAHS? Because Athletes Deserve BetterParents, coaches, and athletes use HAHS everyday as the trusted tool to support the Athletes goals. HAHS provides comprehensive, affordable services, and has been built to serve the unique needs of athletes and their families. HAHS is used for pre-competition in a stress situation or a medical emergency or anytime a trusted source is needed."This is a no-brainer. The level of care HAHS provides for such an affordable price. Every parent and coach should consider it," said Aggie .How to Get HAHSGetting started with HAHS is simple. Visit hahs to sign-up. In just minutes, personal care at your fingertips is available-no matter where someone is located.About HAHSHolistic Athlete Health Solution (HAHS) is a digital health platform delivering instant access to the highest-quality healthcare professionals. HAHS ensures comprehensive mental and physical care for the entire family, 24/7, 365 days a year.

