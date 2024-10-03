Azerbaijan, OIC Discuss Issues Of International Legal Cooperation
Date
10/3/2024 3:10:06 PM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Fatima Latifova
Read more
Issues of international legal cooperation between Azerbaijan and
the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) have been discussed,
Azernews reports.
These discussions took place during an exchange of views at the
Constitutional Court of Azerbaijan on October 3, during a meeting
with a delegation led by Professor Nura Zaid Alrshoud, Executive
Director of the Secretariat of the OIC Independent Permanent Human
Rights Commission (OIC IPHRC).
At the meeting, the Chairman of the Constitutional Court, Farhad
Abdullayev, provided information about the activities of the
institution he leads. It was noted that the Constitutional Court of
the Republic of Azerbaijan cooperates with the constitutional
courts of many countries within the framework of the Conference of
Constitutional Jurisdictions of the Islamic World, which is part of
the OIC. Referring to the 44-day Patriotic War, it was emphasized
that under the leadership of President and Victorious Supreme
Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev, the legal force of the Azerbaijani
Constitution has been restored in the territories liberated from
occupation.
F. Abdullayev highly appreciated the report prepared regarding
the fact-finding mission carried out by the OIC IPHRC delegation,
which visited the historically and originally Azerbaijani
territories liberated from occupation from September 23-25,
2021.
MENAFN03102024000195011045ID1108744943
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.