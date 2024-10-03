Auditors To Check NABU's Undercover Detective Unit - Kryvonos

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Independent auditors, who have started working at the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU), will check the work of a secret unit of undercover detectives.

NABU Director Semen Kryvonos said this in a commentary to Ukrinform.

“The auditors will check everything, all departments. The methodology will be determined as the process unfolds. It is still too early to determine the specifics of how this will be carried out,” he said, when asked about the audit of the secret detective unit.

According to Kryvonos, the auditors are currently conducting interviews with NABU employees and will determine the methodology of the audit. Following this, the methodology will be published on the website of the Cabinet of Ministers.

The auditors have a secretariat that translates the necessary documents into a foreign language.

Kryvonos said that the independent audit of the NABU should be completed in January-February 2025.

As reported, the efforts of undercover detectives contributed to the exposure of former Supreme Court Head Vsevolod Kniazev for bribery, the detention of MPs Boryslav Rozenblat and Maksym Poliakov in the so-called "amber case," and numerous other proceedings.

The first external independent audit of the NABU commenced on October 3. The audit committee is comprised of experts in security, anti-corruption, asset recovery, and audit. They are appointed by the Cabinet of Ministers upon the recommendation of international organizations that are providing technical assistance in the field of preventing and combating corruption.

By the end of September 2024, Ukraine committed to the IMF to conduct the first external audit of the NABU by independent experts appointed by international partners.