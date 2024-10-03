Momani Urges Public Vigilance, Unity Amid Regional Instability

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Jordan will not be a stage for any external conflict, Communication Mohammad Momani said on Wednesday, stressing that the safety and security of Jordan and its citizens remain the government's top priority.

In remarks to Al Mamlaka TV, following recent regional tensions that resulted in rocket debris falling in several areas of the Kingdom, Momani, who is also the government spokesperson, said that no serious injuries had been reported, though three people sustained minor wounds.

Property damage has also been recorded, and officials are currently assessing the extent of the impact, he added.

The minister commended the "swift" response from the Jordan Armed Forces–Arab Army (JAF), the Ministry of Interior, the Public Security Directorate, and the Civil Aviation Regulatory Commission, which all provided timely updates to the public.

He also praised Jordanians for their calm and vigilance during these crises, urging citizens to continue following official guidelines to ensure public safety.

The minister also warned against the spread of rumours and misinformation, stressing the importance of relying on official sources for accurate information.

Momani called for greater national unity and support for state institutions in light of the ongoing regional instability, calling on the public to stand together during these challenging times.