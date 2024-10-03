Government Proposes 'Made In India' Label To Boost Global Brand Identity

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Oct 3 (KNN) In a strategic move to enhance India's presence in global markets, the government is deliberating on a proposal to create a comprehensive scheme for the 'Made in India' label.

An official statement indicated that a high-level committee is currently examining the intricacies of this initiative, aiming to establish a robust brand identity for Indian products akin to the well-recognised labels of 'Made in Japan' and 'Made in Switzerland.'

The official emphasised the importance of cultivating a strong national brand, drawing parallels with Switzerland, which is globally synonymous with precision watches, exquisite chocolates, and a trusted banking system.

“We envision a similar recognition for India,” the official stated, highlighting the ongoing discussions regarding the potential focus on specific sectors where India holds significant strengths, such as textiles.

The initiative aims not only to increase visibility but also to promote quality consciousness, a key aspect of building a reputable brand image.

Currently, the India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), established by the Department of Commerce, serves to promote and create awareness about the 'Made in India' label in international markets.

This trust is pivotal in disseminating knowledge of Indian products and services, facilitating greater acceptance and admiration abroad.

Experts from the Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI) have underscored the necessity of a solid branding strategy based on three essential pillars: promoting high-quality products, improving quality for less than optimal goods, and implementing actions aimed at enhancing product quality.

GTRI Founder Ajay Srivastava noted that consistent product quality and reliability should be paramount in this endeavour. He cited the Indian pharmaceutical industry as a success story, having garnered global trust through its production of high-quality generic drugs.

To maintain this hard-earned reputation, Srivastava stressed the need for stringent measures against substandard suppliers.

He argued that until India reaches top-tier production standards in various sectors, branding should take a backseat.

He pointed to China's ascent in global manufacturing from 1990 to 2010, which prioritised product quality over aggressive branding before promoting its brands confidently.

Furthermore, Srivastava proposed the establishment of a unified brand called 'India Quality Product,' which would signal excellence and reliability. To use this label, manufacturers and exporters would be required to adhere to specific product and packaging standards.

The initiative could initially focus on categories such as garments, footwear, and handicrafts-areas where India has a rich heritage-before expanding into electronics and engineering products.

As discussions continue, the government's commitment to promoting the 'Made in India' label may mark a significant turning point in establishing a respected global brand identity for Indian products.

