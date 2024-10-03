Investornewsbreaks Advanced Gold Exploration Inc. (CSE: AUEX) (OTC: AUHIF) (FSE: 4TG) Reports Plans For Debt Settlement

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)
Advanced Gold Exploration (CSE: AUEX)(OTC: AUHIF) (FSE: 4TG) , a Canadian mineral exploration company, has announced plans to settle a $144,950 debt to several arm's length creditors. According to the announcement, the company anticipates settling the debt by issuing 2,899,000 common shares in the capital of the company. The price of each issued share will be $0.05, and the shares will be subject to a four-month hold period; the announcement noted that the transaction is subject to acceptance by the Canadian Securities Exchange.
Advanced gold Exploration also announced a correction to its Aug. 26, 2 024, press release regarding a nonbrokered private placement. According to the correction, the private placement closed on Sept. 3, 2024, rather than Aug. 26, 2024.
About Advanced Gold Exploration Inc.
Advanced Gold Exploration brings an entirely different approach to the mining industry. The company doesn't mine. Rather, it has acquired a portfolio of undervalued gold properties and is increasing the value of those properties through the application of modern technology. Advanced Gold Exploration has a growing pipeline of similar properties that it is looking to acquire. The company is involved exclusively in the acquisition and advancement of past projects, with no intent to bring them back into production or to mine them. The company's expertise is in identifying and acquiring undervalued properties with significant historical work, which were uneconomic at the time but which it believes have economic value at today's prices. Advanced Gold Exploration funds the reworking of historic data and applying modern technology to underwrite new qualified reports as well as document quantifiable resources and reserves to current standards, thereby recognizing the current value. The company's purpose is to bring immediate and long-term value to its partners and shareholders while seeking to eliminate exploration risk, so that all involved can advance in the shortest possible time frame. For more information, visit the company's website at .
