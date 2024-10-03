Miningnewsbreaks Renforth Resources Inc. (CSE: RFR) (OTCQB: RFHRF) (FSE: 9RR) Featured In Latest Episode Of The Miningnewswire Podcast

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Renforth Resources (CSE: RFR) (OTCQB: RFHRF) (FSE: 9RR) , an active mineral exploration company engaged in the exploration and development of wholly owned multi-commodity mineral properties in Canada, is featured in the latest episode of

The MiningNewsWire Podcast , a part of

IBN 's sustained effort to provide specialized content distribution via widespread syndication channels. During the interview, Nicole Brewster, President and CEO of Renforth, provided an overview of the company's business model, her background in the mining industry and those of the Renforth team, and the company's recent milestones and operational goals for the balance of 2024 and beyond.

“Renforth is a junior exploration company, but that is a little misleading. We're not exploring. We have two fantastic assets with proven mineralization and resources, and we're in the process of developing those through the exploration cycle – adding and creating resources – at which point we will try to take them into production and/or look for a partner,” Brewster said.“The business model really is the advancement of the assets toward production.”

About Renforth Resources Inc.

Renforth Resources is a mineral exploration company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. For more information about Renforth, visit

.

