Miningnewsbreaks Renforth Resources Inc. (CSE: RFR) (OTCQB: RFHRF) (FSE: 9RR) Featured In Latest Episode Of The Miningnewswire Podcast

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)
Renforth Resources (CSE: RFR) (OTCQB: RFHRF) (FSE: 9RR) , an active mineral exploration company engaged in the exploration and development of wholly owned multi-commodity mineral properties in Canada, is featured in the latest episode of
The MiningNewsWire Podcast , a part of
IBN 's sustained effort to provide specialized content distribution via widespread syndication channels. During the interview, Nicole Brewster, President and CEO of Renforth, provided an overview of the company's business model, her background in the mining industry and those of the Renforth team, and the company's recent milestones and operational goals for the balance of 2024 and beyond.
“Renforth is a junior exploration company, but that is a little misleading. We're not exploring. We have two fantastic assets with proven mineralization and resources, and we're in the process of developing those through the exploration cycle – adding and creating resources – at which point we will try to take them into production and/or look for a partner,” Brewster said.“The business model really is the advancement of the assets toward production.”
To hear the whole podcast, visit
To view the full press release, visit
About Renforth Resources Inc.
Renforth Resources is a mineral exploration company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. For more information about Renforth, visit
.
NOTE TO INVESTORS:
The latest news and updates relating to RFHRF are available in the company's newsroom at
About MiningNewsWire
MiningNewsWire
(“MNW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on developments and opportunities in the Global Mining and Resources sectors. It is one of 60+ brands within
the
Dynamic Brand Portfolio
@
IBN
that delivers :
(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via
InvestorWire
to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;
(2) article and
editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;
(3) enhanced
press release enhancement
to ensure maximum impact ;
(4)
social media distribution
via IBN to millions of social media followers ;
and (5) a full array of tailored
corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, MNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, MNW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.
MNW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.
To receive SMS alerts from MiningNewsWire, text“BigHole” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)
For more information, please visit
Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the MiningNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by MNW, wherever published or re-published:
/Disclaimer
MiningNewsWire
Los Angeles, CA
310.299.1717 Office
[email protected]
MiningNewsWire is powered by
IBN
MENAFN03102024000224011066ID1108744454
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.