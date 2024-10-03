Jordan Launches JICA-Supported Continuous Land Monitoring Project

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, October 3 (Petra) –Royal Jordanian Geographic Center (RJGC), in partnership with the Department of Lands and Survey (DLS), launched a project on Thursday to establish reference stations for continuous monitoring, aimed at enhancing land management in Jordan.Supported by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), the initiative seeks to collect "precise, sustainable" data for improved urban planning, natural resource management, map production, and other location-based surveying activities, such as surveying, geodesy, and land navigation. It also aims to prevent natural disasters by monitoring the movement of the Earth's crust.Osama Asmar, RJGC Deputy Director General, said the establishment of permanent monitoring stations is a "strategic" move towards "sustainable" development, strengthening the national geospatial infrastructure for both public and private sectors.Morihata Shingo, Chief Representative of JICA's Jordan Office, highlighted JICA's mission to support economic and social growth, reaffirming the agency's commitment to further cooperation on "advanced" regional projects.Meanwhile, Firas Jaroun from the DLS underscored the project's importance for urban planning and its role in laying the groundwork for Amman's transformation into a smart city.