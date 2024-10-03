Amir Meets UAE Vice President

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) the Amir Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani met with Vice President, Deputy Prime and Chairman of the Presidential Court of the sisterly United Arab Emirates (UAE) Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, on the sidelines of the 3rd Asian Cooperation Dialogue Summit, on Thursday morning at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel - Doha.

During the meeting, they discussed the strong fraternal relations between the two countries and ways to enhance and develop them, in addition to exchanging views on the latest regional and international developments of mutual interest, and discussing several topics on the summit agenda.

The meeting was attended by HE Chief of the Amiri Diwan Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, HE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi, and a number of senior officials. From the Emirati side, it was attended by HE Minister of Energy and Infrastructure Suhail bin Mohamed Al Mazrouei, HE Minister of Sports Dr. Ahmad bin Abdullah Belhoul Al Falasi, HE Minister of State for Foreign Trade Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, and a number of members of the accompanying official delegation

