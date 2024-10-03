Endurocross Title Sponsor Announced: Slavens Racing

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Slavens Racing Partners with Endurocross

Slavens Racing, Colorado Springs, CO

Slavens Racing is announced as the new title sponsor for EnduroCross.

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Slavens Racing, a leader in off-road motorcycle performance parts and accessories, is proud to announce its partnership as the title sponsor for the upcoming EnduroCross series. This dynamic collaboration unites two iconic names in the off-road community, aiming to elevate the experience for athletes, fans, and spectators alike.

As the premier platform for the world's top off-road motorcycle riders, EnduroCross has become a staple in extreme racing, blending elements of motocross, trials, and enduro in a fast-paced and challenging environment. With Slavens Racing stepping in as the title sponsor, the series will not only continue its tradition of thrilling competitions but also bring new opportunities and experiences to the growing community of riders and fans.

“We are thrilled to partner with EnduroCross as the title sponsor for the series,” said Alec Morefield, General Manager, Slavens Racing.“The spirit of EnduroCross aligns with our passion for performance, innovation, and pushing the limits of what's possible on dirt bikes. Together, we look forward to growing the series and supporting the athletes who make this sport extraordinary. We hope to see everyone at the opening event at the Broadmoor World Arena in our hometown of Colorado Springs, CO on October 12th.”

With Slavens Racing's backing, the EnduroCross series will continue to attract the best talent from around the globe, offering intense racing action and an unmatched atmosphere. The 2024 season promises to be one of the most exciting yet, with racers tackling technical obstacles, challenging courses, and fierce competition.

For more information on Slavens Racing, please visit SlavensRacing

To stay updated on the EnduroCross series, visit EnduroCross or follow along on social media for the latest news, schedules, and highlights.

Article Provided by Ormond Brand Consulting

Brooks Tomblin

Ormond Brand Consulting

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.