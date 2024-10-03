Quick, Comforting Ways To Warm Up Winter In Mere Minutes

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MISSION, Kan., Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- (Family Features) After a day battling the cold and fighting the wind, a comforting meal made at home is often just what you crave. Turn those blustery winter conditions into warm, cozy evenings with favorite recipes that offer not only convenience but provide a little kick of spice.

Hot Honey Chicken and Waffle

Buffalo Cauliflower Casserole

For a quick and delightful meal that's equal parts comforting and unique, try this Hot Honey Chicken and Waffle that's sure to please with a crispy rice waffle loaded with sweet and spicy flavor, topped with chicken and drizzled with honey. It's a treat that truly satisfies from the inside out in just 7 minutes.

The crispness of the gluten-free rice waffle is made possible by Minute Rice's Hot Honey Chicken Seasoned Rice Cup that entices taste buds with a sweet and mildly spicy contrast and playful presentation. Ready in as little as 60 seconds, the rice cup ensures convenience and distinct seasoning, making each waffle perfectly flavored and offering a satisfying crunch with every bite.

Whether you're shaking up your breakfast routine or enjoying a fun and easy dinner, it can be taken to new heights with the combination of honey and a sprinkle of powdered sugar for delicious decadence.

For a savory solution the entire family can enjoy together, this cheesy Buffalo Cauliflower Casserole combines jasmine rice, cheddar cheese, roasted cauliflower, Buffalo hot sauce and crumbled blue cheese for a crave-worthy oven bake.

Prepare the Minute Instant Jasmine Rice in just 5 minutes for a quick mealtime solution without compromising quality or taste. Next, heat the oven and mix the ingredients then sit back and wait for a golden brown casserole with a cheesy interior and tantalizing blend of spicy, salty and tangy flavors.

Topped with green onions, this vegetarian meal is sure to please your hungry loved ones. If meat lovers need a bite of protein, simply serve alongside seared chicken or beef.

Visit MinuteRice to find more family-friendly ways to warm up mealtimes all winter long.

Hot Honey Chicken and Waffle

Prep time: 2 minutes

Cook time: 5 minutes

Servings: 1

1



Minute Hot Honey Chicken Seasoned Rice Cup

1



egg nonstick cooking spray

2



chicken tenders, cooked

2



tablespoons honey, for garnish

1



tablespoon powdered sugar, for garnish

Preheat mini waffle maker. Heat rice according to package directions.

In medium mixing bowl, combine rice and egg. Mix well.

Spoon rice mixture into waffle maker. Cook until light goes off.

Place waffle on plate with cooked chicken tenders on top.

Drizzle with honey, sprinkle powdered sugar on top and serve.

Buffalo Cauliflower Casserole

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 30 minutes

Servings: 6

2



cups Minute Jasmine Rice

1



package (8 ounces) plain cream cheese, softened

1/2



cup Buffalo hot sauce

4



cups frozen cauliflower florets, blanched and cooled

2



cups shredded cheddar cheese

1/2



teaspoon salt

1/2



teaspoon black pepper

1/3



cup finely crumbled blue cheese

2



green onions, thinly sliced

Preheat oven to 400 F. Prepare rice according to package directions. Transfer to greased 8-by-8-inch baking dish.

In medium bowl, stir cream cheese and hot sauce. Add cauliflower, cheddar cheese, salt and pepper; toss to combine. Spoon over rice. Sprinkle with blue cheese.

Bake 25-30 minutes until golden brown and bubbly. Sprinkle with green onions.

Tips: Substitute goat cheese or feta for blue cheese, if desired. Meat lovers can serve as a side dish to seared chicken or beef.

