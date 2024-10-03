Netstock Recognized As A Leader In G2 Fall 2024 Reports

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) For the fourth consecutive year, Netstock has been named a leader in multiple categories in the G2 Fall 2024 Reports, reinforcing its commitment to excellence in demand and planning solutions.

BOSTON, Oct. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Netstock, a leading provider of predictive planning software for small- and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), proudly announces its recognition in the G2 Fall 2024 Reports. Netstock has been named a Leader for the fourth consecutive year across multiple categories, reflecting the confidence and support of its global customer base of 2,400 companies.

As an independent software review site, G2 has recognized Netstock in its Fall 2024 Reports. Netstock received this recognition based on a high customer satisfaction score and a large market presence. Ninety-nine percent of users rated Netstock 4 or 5 stars, 93% of users believe it is headed in the right direction, and users said they would be likely to recommend Netstock at a rate of 95%.

Netstock has received the following awards:



Momentum Leader

High Performer - Small Business

Best Support - Mid Market Leader - Mid Market

Recent Netstock customer reviews highlight high satisfaction, such as, "Netstock puts the excitement back into supply chain management," and praise for its ease of use : "It creates accurate forecasts at the item level, and we can forecast at the Material Group level." These accolades mark the latest in an ongoing series of awards from G2, emphasizing Netstock's commitment to delivering exceptional demand and supply planning solutions.

The flexibility of Netstock's forecasting capabilities has been recognized for helping SMBs determine the optimal quantity of products to stock and order. One reviewer noted, "Netstock is a flexible platform for supply, demand, and capacity planning. It's easy to change units of measure, filter data, and create reports. Implementation was straightforward, and integration worked well. Continued customer support is quick and helpful."

Another highlight is Netstock's comprehensive onboarding process, as reflected in another review : "Amazing onboarding journey. The well-designed onboarding process, resourceful learning platform, and powerful dashboard functions, along with a highly professional and knowledgeable customer service team, make for an exceptional experience."

Netstock is also helping customers optimize their inventory. One reviewer mentioned, "Forecasting trends and safety stock calculations have been dramatically improved in our organization."

Netstock is featured in key categories such as Supply Chain Suites, Demand Planning, Supply Chain Planning, and Sales & Operations Planning.

The value of independent customer feedback

In an increasingly crowded software market, independent review platforms like G2 are essential in helping guide businesses toward effective solutions that are fit for their purpose.

“We're incredibly proud to receive these awards from G2 because they reflect our customers' confidence in Netstock,” said Ara Ohanian, CEO of Netstock. "Since our beginning, Netstock's mission has always been to empower SMBs with the tools needed to optimize their inventory and supply chain operations. This recognition highlights how we're delivering solutions that truly make a difference for our customers in our ever-changing market."

A committed leader

Netstock is dedicated to helping businesses optimize their operations and achieve sustainable growth. With over 15 years of experience, Netstock has led the way in innovative cloud-based demand and supply planning solutions, serving more than 2,400 customers worldwide. The company's advanced functionality empowers SMBs to reduce inventory levels by 10-30%, freeing up working capital and enhancing cash flow. Netstock also improves fill rates by 10%, minimizing stock-outs and boosting sales while streamlining planning, forecasting, and ordering processes to save valuable time and resources.

Putting the customer first

At Netstock, customers are placed at the heart of our company. Netstock's recently launched Inventory Management 2024 Benchmark Report is a first-of-its-kind, offering SMBs a free resource to enhance their inventory performance. The goal is to help businesses adapt to market changes, reduce risk, and optimize planning. Additionally, Netstock's Predictor IBP solution has achieved ISO 27001 certification , further demonstrating the company's commitment to providing secure and reliable solutions for clients.

About Netstock

Netstock is a leader in demand and supply planning software, trusted by 2,400+ customers globally to optimize their planning. With $26B inventory managed by Netstock, the company's cloud-based solutions enable businesses to be agile, responsive, and profitable. Each solution integrates with leading ERPs, and leverages enhanced analytics so you can quickly respond to market change and make the best supply chain planning decisions for your business. For more information, visit the Netstock website here .

Contact:

