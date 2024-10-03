(MENAFN) A Ukrainian unit in the town of Ugledar in Russia’s Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) has announced its retreat from the stronghold following weeks of fierce clashes with Russian forces.



Russia’s Defense has not officially confirmed the capture of this strategically important settlement, located in southwestern DPR.



Perched on a hill in an open area and primarily consisting of high-rise concrete buildings, Ugledar had been fortified by the Ukrainian military. While fighting for the stronghold had persisted for months, recent weeks saw intensified assaults by Russian troops, with reports indicating they have gained control over parts of the town.



On Wednesday, the Ukrainian military’s Khortitsa task force stated on its Telegram channel that “the higher command has given permission to carry out a maneuver of withdrawal of units from Ugledar.” This decision aims “to preserve personnel and combat equipment” for future operations, Khortitsa explained.



According to the task force, Ukrainian units in Ugledar have become “exhausted” from Russian attacks on their flanks, creating a risk of encirclement. Earlier in the day, a security source informed TASS news agency that Russian forces had nearly completed their “mopping up” operation in the town, with some of Kiev’s units reportedly suffering “huge losses” after failing to withdraw in time.



Additionally, an aide to the head of the DPR informed RIA Novosti that a Russian flag has been raised above Ugledar’s administrative building, although Yan Gagin emphasized that it is too early to declare full control by Moscow's forces.





MENAFN03102024000045016755ID1108743362