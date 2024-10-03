Iranian missiles hit Israeli bases in response to recent assaults

(MENAFN) Iran’s missile strike on Israel Tuesday night, named Operation True Promise II, marked a significant escalation in the ongoing conflict. Approximately 200 ballistic missiles were launched at three Israeli military bases near Tel Aviv, with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claiming that 90% of the missiles successfully hit their targets. Despite Iran's claim, both Israel and the U.S. dismissed the operation, stating it had "failed." However, online videos contradicted this narrative, showing numerous Iranian missiles successfully reaching their targets after Israel’s defense systems, assisted by U.S. forces, failed to intercept them.



This attack follows Iran's first direct missile and drone assault on Israel in mid-April, which came after Israel’s attack on Iran’s consulate in Damascus, which killed a high-ranking IRGC commander. Tehran had warned Israel that any further harm to its personnel would trigger a more painful retaliation.



Iran’s actions align with Article 51 of the UN Charter, which permits self-defense in response to armed attacks. Iran argues that its response is justified, given the recent killings of senior Iranian officials by Israel, including Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh in July and IRGC military advisor Abbas Nilforooshan in September.



According to Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Iran had been willing to delay retaliation if the U.S. could broker a cease-fire between Israel and Hamas. However, after failed negotiations and continued Israeli aggression, Tehran felt compelled to act.



